Clovis, NM

Clovis Police: Victim shot by same person in two separate incidents

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a suspect, accused in a shooting at the Clovis Apartments earlier this week, is accused of shooting the same victim before. Officials say 24-year-old Jesse Navarette was shot in the chest allegedly by 21-year-old Marcus Lewis.

NMSP: Suspect in custody following officer shooting south of Las Vegas

Police tried to stop him Thursday but he took off shooting at officers. His car was later found crashed but the search for him continues. Lewis was arrested for shooting Navarette back in 2020 but the case was dismissed because Navarette did not want to cooperate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

