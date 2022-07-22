Clovis Police: Victim shot by same person in two separate incidents

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a suspect, accused in a shooting at the Clovis Apartments earlier this week, is accused of shooting the same victim before. Officials say 24-year-old Jesse Navarette was shot in the chest allegedly by 21-year-old Marcus Lewis.

Police tried to stop him Thursday but he took off shooting at officers. His car was later found crashed but the search for him continues. Lewis was arrested for shooting Navarette back in 2020 but the case was dismissed because Navarette did not want to cooperate.

