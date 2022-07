Vandebilt Catholic High School is pleased to announce a charitable contribution to the renovations and improvements of the Vandebilt Catholic cafeteria in the amount of $500,000 from the Richard “Dickie” Barker Family. With this generous donation and the blessings of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux, we will be able to begin the process of converting the facility to a more collegiate environment for our students and faculty. Upon completion, the facility will be renamed the Richard “Dickie” Barker Student Union, in honor of the patriarch of the Barker family here in Houma.

HOUMA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO