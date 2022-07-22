ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi man driving ATV along US highway badly injured when struck by oncoming vehicle

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, on U.S. 61 in Wilkinson County.

Thompson received serious injuries and was airlifted to a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, hospital.

According to the newspaper, Thompson suffered ankle, leg, hip and back injuries and underwent surgery to treat some of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

