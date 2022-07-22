ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Pilot injured after plane crashes off Huntington Beach coast

By Cindy Von Quednow, Chip Yost, Rick Chambers
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUdxp_0gpUvWWv00

The pilot of a banner plane was rescued after a plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of Huntington Beach, officials said Friday.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. to assist California State Parks with the downed aircraft south of Beach Boulevard, officials said on Twitter.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard, was rescued and no serious injuries were reported. Video from the scene showed the man in the back of a lifeguard truck sitting upright while wearing a neck brace.

Video from a beachgoer posted to Twitter shows the plane going down into the water.

An image of the aftermath shared to Twitter showed several people looking out into the ocean, and debris strewn about the water.

Aerial video from Sky5 later showed the plane as being largely intact while rescuers surrounded it. Onlookers stood by to watch the aftermath.

Two cousins visiting from Texas saw the plane go down before it landed about 30 yards from where they were standing.

“The plane was coming in, we thought it was just going low for a second to kind of advertise a little better, but it actually ended up coming in the water,” Brody Chism told KTLA.

“I thought it was just one the planes that could float above water, but I started looking at it and realized it wasn’t one of those type of planes,” Brad Kisling said. “When it crashed, the banner actually started to go toward our direction, so we decided to get out of the water before it hit us.”

The plane was described by the Federal Aviation Administration as a single-engine Piper Cub. The registered owner is based out of Hollywood, Florida, records show.

The plane was towed away around 3 p.m. and it appeared to have been pulling a banner.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, and the FAA will investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
airlive.net

A small plane towing a banner has crashed on beach in California

A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach. Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division around 1:30 p.m. when she heard...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
iheart.com

A small plane crashes near the shore-lifeguards quickly rescue the pilot!

A small airplane that was pulling an advertising banner crashed near the shore in Huntington Beach, California. Luckily, there was a lifeguard competition being held right at that moment. The pilot is okay. Here is another link with the full story. https://www.cbsnews.com/losangeles/news/small-plane-crashes-near-huntington-beach-pier/
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Huntington Beach, CA
State
Texas State
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Wild pursuit of stolen construction truck ends on 10 Freeway

Law enforcement officers took a man into custody on the 10 Freeway Tuesday night after he led authorities on a wild high-speed chase in a stolen construction truck. The pursuit began in a different vehicle in Ontario as Fontana police chased the same driver in a vehicle that then crashed and became disabled. The suspect […]
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured on Route 79

One person and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 79 in San Jacinto Tuesday. The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, one vehicle overturned, and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Who Died After Canyon Country Crash Identified

The woman who died after a Canyon Country crash Friday has been identified, and investigators believe she experienced a medical emergency before the collision. Sallie June Hill, 50, from Palmdale, died after the Canyon Country crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 5:35...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies, woman hurt after falling down waterfall in Southern California

FOREST FALLS, Calif. — A man died and a woman was injured when the pair tumbled down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains, authorities said. Rescue crews responding Sunday afternoon found the woman performing CPR on the man at Big Falls near the community of Forest Falls, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.
FOREST FALLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California State Parks#Pilot#Traffic Accident
KTLA

Commercial building burns in Vermont-Slauson: LAFD

A vacant commercial building in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles went up in flames Sunday evening. The fire in the 5900 block of South Figueroa Street burned a 50-foot-by-200-foot one-story building, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. It took about half an hour for 52 firefighters to extinguish the fire, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun bike driver killed after crashing into CFE post

Cancun, Q.R. — A Cancun motorcyclist died on a street in SM 256 after crashing into a CFE pole. The accident happened at 4:40 a.m. in the Prado Norte subdivision. Emergency services who responded to the early morning accident arrived at Antonio Polo Rodríguez Avenue to find the driver of the bike deceased.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
KTLA

6th Street Bridge closed once again, police say

The 6th Street Bridge was closed Tuesday evening due to what police were calling “illegal activity” and public safety concerns. It’s another closure for the new bridge in what seems to be turning into a nightly game of, “will they/won’t they close it tonight?” The bridge has been closed more than five times since it […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Killed, Two Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-79

One person was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 79 in San Jacinto Tuesday. The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, one vehicle...
SAN JACINTO, CA
foxla.com

Tree trimmer electrocuted in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition this evening after he suffered an electric shock while trimming a tree at a house in unincorporated Tustin. Firefighters were summoned at 4:52 p.m. to the area of La Limonar Road and Arroyo Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
TUSTIN, CA
KTLA

Suspicious package at LAX briefly prompts closure of terminal

Travelers were warned to check their flight status at LAX Sunday morning after police began investigating a suspicious package. The item was found around 9:40 a.m. inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Passengers were removed from the area, vehicle traffic was diverted and some flights were delayed while LAX police investigated. Multiple armed officers were […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy