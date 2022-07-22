ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blues Jays starting Raimel Tapia in center field on Friday

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting leadoff in Friday's lineup...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' Monday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are holding the lefty-hitting Hall out against Atlanta's southpaw. Alec Bohm is taking over at DH while Johan Camargo enters the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon sitting for Astros against Athletics

Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Jake Meyers (elbow) will replace Dubon in center field and hit eighth. Meyers has a $2,400 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Sheldon Neuse starting Sunday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Neuse is getting the nod at third bae, batting ninth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Neuse for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal batting eighth on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.1 FanDuel...
MLB
Nathan Eovaldi
numberfire.com

Kris Bryant on Rockies' bench Monday

Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rams' Matthew Stafford (elbow) a full participant to open training camp

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (elbow) was a full participant to open up the team's training camp practices. Stafford, who received an injection in the elbow of his throwing arm in the offseason, was a full participant to open things up this season with the Rams. He was notably taking part and throwing in team drills, helping to assuage concerns about the veteran's somewhat mysterious elbow injury. We may hear more about the injury in the weeks leading up to the regular season, but for now we can put concerns about his availability this year on the backburner.
NFL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala starting Sunday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Zavala is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Zavala for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Adam Engel in lineup for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox outfiedler Adam Engel is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Engel is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Engel for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Serven will catch for right-hander German Marquez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.4 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. Korey Lee returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.9 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes batting second for Miami Monday

Nick Fortes was listed as the Miami Marlins' designated hitter for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Fortes will bat second in Monday's contest while Avisail Garcia moves into right field, Bryan De La Cruz switches to left field, and Jesus Sanchez sits. Our models project Fortes, who has a...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard batting eighth for Colorado on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Hilliard will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and Chicago. Jose Iglesias moves to the bench. Hilliard is batting 0.178 this season in 145 plate...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara batting seventh on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Josh Rojas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Alcantara for 5.2 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Monday 7/25/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini batting second for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start at first base on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Ryan McKenna moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 8.7 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets in lineup for White Sox Sunday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project Sheets for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball: 3 Things We Learned in Week 15

Welcome back to the 3 Things We Learned Series for the 2022 MLB season! This weekly piece will look at the trends, patterns, and interesting statistical touchpoints of the MLB season in order to help you make actionable fantasy decisions. Baseball fans love their stats. We devour them, dissect them,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk catching for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Kirk will catch for right-hander Jose Berrios on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Danny Jansen returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kirk for 11.9...
MLB
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis batting eight for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets infielder J.D. Davis is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Davis will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. Dan Vogelbach returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Davis for 6.9 FanDuel...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Altuve will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kyle Tucker starting in right field. Tucker will bat fifth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and Oakland. numberFire's models project Tucker for 10.4 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX

