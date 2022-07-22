ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ritchie by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Fayette, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay; Fayette; Kanawha FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central West Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in central West Virginia, Clay and Nicholas. In southern West Virginia, Fayette and Kanawha. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1042 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicated heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches has fallen over the past several hours. Even though heavy rain has ended, continued runoff with continue to cause flooding. - The stream gauge at Nallan on the Meadow River indicates a crest near 17 feet, which is moderate flood stage. At these levels, the lumber yard is flooded along with several locations near the river, including Chestnut Grove Road. In addition, strong rises will continue downstream on the Meadow River with elevated levels on Hominy Creek and Anglin`s Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Summersville, Kesslers Cross Lanes, Drennan, Mount Nebo, Swiss, Bentree and Pond Gap. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Clay, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Braxton; Clay; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Nicholas, southwestern Braxton, west central Webster, central Clay and central Fayette Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1108 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Summersville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Summersville, Fayetteville, Clay, Babcock State Park, Ansted, Camden-On-gauley, Birch River, Craigsville, Camden On Gauley, Harrison, Widen, Strange Creek, Bickmore, Canvas, Muddlety, Nettie, Boggs, Little Birch, Calvin and Kesslers Cross Lanes. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 53 and 58. Route 19 between mile markers 18 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 08:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cabell; Jackson; Kanawha; Mason; Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mason, northeastern Cabell, northwestern Kanawha, Putnam and southwestern Jackson Counties through 1045 AM EDT At 954 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buffalo, or near Winfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Nitro, Winfield, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Hurricane, Milton, Eleanor, Buffalo, Poca, Culloden, Institute, Cross Lanes, Teays Valley, Tornado, Bancroft, Leon and Given. This includes the following highways Interstate 77 in West Virginia near mile marker 143. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 24 and 53. Route 119 between mile markers 74 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 08:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Boone; Calhoun; Clay; Jackson; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Roane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Calhoun, west central Nicholas, Kanawha, Roane, Clay, southeastern Jackson, northwestern Fayette and northeastern Boone Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1015 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sissonville, or 12 miles northeast of Nitro, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Charleston, Ripley, Fayetteville, Spencer, Grantsville, Clay, South Charleston, Oak Hill, Sissonville, Montgomery, Chesapeake, Marmet, Ansted, Belle, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Smithers and Gauley Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 1 and 39. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 135, and between mile markers 139 and 140, and near mile marker 144. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 55 and 57. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 61 and 95. Route 119 between mile markers 77 and 80. Route 19 between mile markers 13 and 25. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy