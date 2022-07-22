ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Model Bakery is Coming Soon to Walnut Creek

By Nadine Blanco
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago

The Model Bakery , whose famous English muffins are sold in St. Helena, Yountville, and Napa, is going to open a location in Walnut Creek . The bakery will be taking over the former La Fogata space at 1315 N. Main St. , the San Francisco Chronicle reports . At 3,600-square feet, this will be The Model Bakery’s largest location featuring plenty of seating and an expanded brunch and lunch menu.

Co-owner Sarah Mitchell Hansen told What Now San Francisco this week that they have just submitted plans for the space in preparation for permitting and construction, a process that can take anywhere from five to eight months. An opening will happen as late as early 2023, though she hopes to open sooner.

The Model Bakery’s big English muffins are baked fluffy and dusted with cornmeal, then griddled in clarified butter. Oprah Winfrey has declared The Model Bakery’s English muffins one of her “Favorite Things” for four years straight, saying “I dare you to find a better English muffin than these! I’ve sent them to just about everyone I know, I even travel with them.”

The bakery also sells pastries, cookies, organic artisan bread, as well as their own special roast from Seattle’s Caffe Vita. When it comes to the expanded food menu at Walnut Creek, Hansen told the Chron that she would like to serve eggs benedict, huevos rancheros, pizzas, salads, beer and wine.

For more information, visit www.themodelbakery.com .



