TxDOT outlines SH87 lane closures in Port Arthur Saturday-Tuesday

I know it's tough to even imagine it, especially when the mercury is threatening to burst out the top of the thermometer, but hunting season is right. around the corner. August is the month that gets everything kicked off, hunters and fishermen alike can see the light at the end of the summer tunnel. For the fishermen it's just now getting right on Sabine lake, the trout and redfish are doing their typical summer shuffle in the middle of the day all over the open lake. Shad, shrimp, and mullet are looking for places to hide as the clock starts to tick around lunch time. The lake gets slick and the fish are easy to spot once they really get wound up, it is the prelude to the much anticipated fall months that all Sabine lake regulars look forward to.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO