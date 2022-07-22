Car fire damages garage, home in Montgomery

Fire officials said a fire at a two-family home on Davids Court is a reminder for residents to “keep doors and windows closed in the event of a fire.”. “Fortunately, the door at the top of the stairs to the basement, and the few basement windows, were all closed. This helped to limit smoke spread and the amount of oxygen available to feed the fire. We must also remind residents to exit a home or building immediately in the event of smoke or fire, and call 9-1-1 right away once safely outside,” said Fire Chief Scott Smith of the Monmouth Junction Volunteer Fire Department.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO