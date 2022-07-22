ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Two pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

By Kacie Sinton.
KJCT8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALMON, Idaho (KJCT) - Two pilots fighting the Moose Fire have died after their CH-47D Chinook helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon. The helicopter pilots were part of the crews...

www.kjct8.com

Jackson Hole Radio

Idaho fire claims two – is out of control

The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
