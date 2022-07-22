Two pilots killed in Idaho helicopter crash while fighting forest fire

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Colorado woman died at a north Idaho hospital after crashing an ATV Tuesday evening in Bonner County. Idaho State Police said troopers responded to the hospital for the reported crash that happened sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Trestle Creek Road. The 47-year-old woman of Loveland, Colorado had died after being taken to the hospital by private vehicle. A 44-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the woman had missed a curve and crashed the ATV; both riders had been wearing helmets. The incident remains under investigation.

7 DAYS AGO