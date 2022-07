Illinois State University is “Celebrating Red” for Homecoming 2022. Be a part of the fun, wear your favorite red running gear, and sign up for the Town and Gown Hybrid 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk. The in-person race will take off at the Student Fitness Center on October 15 at 8 a.m. and make its way through Uptown Normal and around campus. One water stop will be set on the course, and refreshments will be available afterward for all run/walk participants. Check out the course as you prepare to train, or make up your own course as a participant in the virtual race.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO