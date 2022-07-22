ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bismarck Larks Hall of Famer Wyatt Ulrich joining Padres organization

By Sean Bower
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8aws_0gpUkavu00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday that they transferred Wyatt Ulrich’s contract to the San Diego Padres organization.

Ulrich was the 2021 American Association Rookie of the Year after batting 0.327 in his first season.

He’s been even better in year two, batting 0.353 and has collected 79 hits, both rank second across the entire American Association.

Ulrich was a member of the Bismarck Larks from 2017-2020 and is the Larks’ all-time leader in several statistical categories including runs, hits, RBIs, and walks. He has the Northwoods League record for runs.

He also received the nickname, “Mr.Lark”, and was the first player inducted into the Larks Hall of Fame last season. The Larks officially retired his number 2 jersey as well.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

Disappointed with State Fair cancellations? Refunds are on the way

MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock. Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Bismarck, ND
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Bismarck, ND
Local
California Sports
KX News

Name released in fatal crash reported on Eddy County Highway

CHEYENNE, (KXNet) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that occurred on July 23, at 2:25 a.m. on 2nd Street North in Sheyenne. The individual involved in the accident was identified as 60-year-old Keith Drake, a man from Sheyenne. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Drake was riding the Can-Am […]
SHEYENNE, ND
KX News

Rapid City police fatally shoot man outside casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police say Rapid City officers have fatally shot a man with a gun outside a casino. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday after officers responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the casino’s parking lot. Hedrick says the man […]
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sioux Falls Canaries#The San Diego Padres#Larks#The Northwoods League
KX News

GoFundMe for Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family involved in the house fire on Tuesday. According to the GoFund Me, one of the family members has a pending operation to remove a cancerous node from their lung on August 3, which will be difficult to deal with and recover from now that the home has been destroyed.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Parents of 5-year-old Montana boy sentenced for his beating death

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son. District Court Judge Elizabeth Best handed down the sentence Tuesday to 33-year-old Emilio Renova Sr. Judge Best sentenced Stephanie Grace Byington to at least 30 […]
GREAT FALLS, MT
KX News

PHOTOS: Hailstorm rocks Bismarck on Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone who was outside or by a window late Thursday afternoon in Bismarck got a front row seat to a hailstorm that seemed to burst the “Bismarck Bubble.”. After the short storm ended, residents rushed to their lawns to pick up golf ball-sized balls...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa […]
MAQUOKETA, IA
KX News

Christmas in July? But why?

During the month of July, many places will end up celebrating Christmas in their own ways — with sudden appearances of Christmas characters, showings of Christmas movies, and holiday discounts. A bit odd and cheesy? Certainly. but one can’t deny that Christmas in July is a cultural landmark at...
FESTIVAL
KX News

Jury convicts Bannon of contempt of Congress

“This case is not complicated but it is important,” Molly Gaston, an assistant U.S. Attorney, said in her closing argument Friday. “When it came down to it, he did not want to recognize Congress’s authority or play by the government’s rules.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy