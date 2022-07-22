Bismarck Larks Hall of Famer Wyatt Ulrich joining Padres organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday that they transferred Wyatt Ulrich’s contract to the San Diego Padres organization.

Ulrich was the 2021 American Association Rookie of the Year after batting 0.327 in his first season.

He’s been even better in year two, batting 0.353 and has collected 79 hits, both rank second across the entire American Association.

Ulrich was a member of the Bismarck Larks from 2017-2020 and is the Larks’ all-time leader in several statistical categories including runs, hits, RBIs, and walks. He has the Northwoods League record for runs.

He also received the nickname, “Mr.Lark”, and was the first player inducted into the Larks Hall of Fame last season. The Larks officially retired his number 2 jersey as well.