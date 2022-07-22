ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

New Indianapolis board to make safety recommendations after deadly crashes

By Eric Graves
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KORkg_0gpUkRwF00

INDIANAPOLIS — In the last few weeks we’ve seen four fatal hit-and-run crashes and a number of other deadly roadway collisions.

Soon, each deadly crash in Indianapolis will be reviewed to see what safety changes could be made to the area where the crash happened.

”It’s always been really needed,” said Damon Richards, the executive director of Bike Indianapolis.

Indy mother pleads for help after 3-year-old boy is killed in Castleton hit-and-run

Richards is the latest appointee to the five-person Fatal Crash Review Board. The board is a part of the newly-updated Complete Streets Ordinance. Richards is not officially a member yet; he still needs to be approved by the Indianapolis City-County Council.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Department of Metropolitan Development, the Department of Public Works, the Public Works Commission and the Indianapolis City-County Council each appoint a member to the board.

The board will meet once every quarter and review the data from every fatal crash, something we’re seeing a growing number of in Indianapolis.

”The problem is driven primarily by people driving too fast, people driving distracted and people not obeying traffic signals,” Richards said.

Near east side neighbors furious after hit-and-run almost kills woman in electric wheelchair

”We look at all the factors and say what things can be done that will hopefully prevent another fatality at this spot,” added Richards.

Those factors include the environment around the crash, enforcement in the area and education of drivers.

”We ultimately make recommendations to various city departments about things we think could have helped alleviate those crashes,” Richards said.

When it comes to enviorment, Richards said it can be things as simple as trimming trees sticking out into the road to more complex problems.

”Environment includes the built environment, how the roads are designed and how they are signalized or not signalized,” he said.

Enforcement can also mean a variety of things.

”One thing Bike Indianapolis has pushed for is more automated traffic enforcement to use red light cameras and speed limit cameras, because we really don’t want to use our law enforcement officers’ time like that. There is more important things for them to be doing,” Richards said.

Education could be an easier approach.

Woman using walker to cross street struck and killed on Indy’s south side

”Maybe it’s as simple as a few public service announcements talking about how dangerous it is to be texting while you’re driving or distracted,” Richards said.

Bicycle Garage Indy Advocacy Director Connie Szabo Schmucker said the board can hopefully be an avenue to safer infrastructure in Indy.

”You can’t design for speed and expect safety,” Schmucker said. “You have to design for safety.”

She hopes the board looks at the deeper reasons behind fatal crashes.

”You have to take it down a couple of levels. Why were they going fast? What allowed them to go fast?” said Schmucker.

The recommendations the Fatal Crash Review Board makes are only recommendations; no city entities have to do them. Richards said they will be following up, though.

”Every time a report gets issued we are going to go and ask, ‘What is your response to this report?'” he said.

Richards added he hopes the board can work proactively, not just reactively, by taking solutions from problem areas and spreading them to similar areas across the city.

”I hope we can spread that on and say, ‘Where are other spots like that in the city that we should at least make a little asterisk and say the next time we do something here we should fix this problem?'” Richards said.

Richards said there has not been a date set yet for the first official meeting of the Fatal Crash Review Board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD search for Jeep tied to deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep Patriot involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s northeast side early Sunday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of E. 56th Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling east […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Child dies after falling into water in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A child is dead after falling into water at a residence south of Greens Fork. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to the home on Monday evening. The child was located and quickly removed from the water by family members, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Castleton, IN
FOX59

3 flown out of Westport following serious crash

WESTPORT, Ind. — A car crash near the Westport Covered Bridge has resulted in three people being flown by helicopter to hospitals for emergency medical treatment. According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on County Road 1100 South not far from the Westport Covered Bridge which is located on Layton Drive.
WESTPORT, IN
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Built Environment#New Indianapolis#Bike Indianapolis#Fatal Crash Review Board
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced for gun charge after welfare check arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after an arrest that stemmed from a welfare check in 2020. In September 2020, Broden Burgess was in the parking lot of a Kroger experiencing an apparent mental health crisis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find him incoherent.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
WTHR

Man hit, killed by car on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hit and killed by a car on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning. IMPD officers responded to the 8000 block of West Washington Street, west of Girls School Road, around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police confirmed to 13News that a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Multiple motorcycle crash injures 6 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Six people were sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon because of a multiple-motorcycle crash on I-70, just west of downtown Indianapolis. According to police, the accident was at least three separate crashes involving four motorcycles. The motorcyclists were participating in an organized motorcycle ride...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after attempting to cash a fraudulent check

BEDFORD – An Indianapolis man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to German American Bank on 16th Street on June 29, 2022, after a man attempted to cash a fraudulent check. A bank teller advised that a black male attempted to cash his “work check”, but once...
BEDFORD, IN
95.3 MNC

Eli Dicken, Greenwood Park Mall aftermath

Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend. In 2017,...
SEYMOUR, IN
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy