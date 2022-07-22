ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Polling shows climate change is a big issue for voters, including some Republicans

wpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA majority of Wisconsinites think climate change is a serious problem and support solutions such as taxing industries for pollution and increasing renewable energy sources to combat it. But while the issue is gaining some bipartisan support among Wisconsin residents, bipartisanship is harder to see in the political dialogue...

www.wpr.org

wuwm.com

Capitol Notes: GOP Frontrunners in primary for Wisconsin governor tough in TV ads, tame in debate

In two weeks, voters will decide which Republican candidate will challenge incumbent Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. With his veto pen, Evers has often served as the lone obstacle for Republicans, who control the legislature, from enacting a good chunk of their agenda, from voting laws to guns to prohibiting mask requirements in schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Takeaways from Republican Wisconsin gubernatorial debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Wisconsin Dem U.S. Senate Candidate Tom Nelson Quits Race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tom Nelson, a candidate who tried to position himself as the most progressive in Wisconsin's Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate, announced Monday he dropped out of the contest to face Republican incumbent Ron Johnson in November. Nelson, the Outagamie County executive, threw his support...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Senate candidate Tom Nelson suspends campaign, calls for progressives to 'consolidate' behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson is ending his bid for U.S. Senate and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for the seat. Nelson, who ran calling himself a left-wing populist, said on social media that his campaign "ran out of money." He was fourth in the Democratic contest, according to a recent Marquette University Law School poll. His campaign had raised about $1.4 million.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Governor Debate: How to Watch, Bingo Cards

The Wisconsin governor debate is the first chance to see Michels vs. Kleefisch squaring off. Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and Timothy Ramthun will meet in a debate in the Wisconsin governor’s race on Sunday, July 24, 2022. It’s the second debate in the race. Kleefisch and Ramthun debated previously on the Regular Joe Show in the Fox Valley, but Michels did not attend, holding a rally instead.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they’ll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, comes in response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling earlier this month and comments by Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state Supreme Court ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and that only the voter can return their absentee ballot in person to the clerk’s office or a designated site. The court did not address whether voters can receive assistance when returning their ballots by mail. Wolfe, when discussing the ruling at a news conference, said “right now, the voter is the one required to mail the ballot.” Wolfe was referring to a state law that says that absentee ballot envelopes “shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots.”
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

What to expect in the gubernatorial debate with Charles Benson

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to be the only Madison station to broadcast the gubernatorial debate in advance of the August 9 primary elections. The debate, held at Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre, will be hosted by TMJ4 and co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Candidate Q&A: Attorney General Republican Primary

Republican voters will have the choice between a former state lawmaker, a district attorney and a conservative lawyer in the party’s primary for attorney general on Aug. 9. The winner of the primary will face sitting Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Nov. 8. The term is for four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Governor Open To Temporary Suspension Of Wisconsin Gas Tax

Wisconsin’s governor says he is open to discussion about the temporary suspension of the state’s gas tax. Drivers pay 31-cents a gallon for fuel tax when they fill their tanks. Governor Tony Evers says that any gas tax holiday would have to be temporary because the revenue is...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Voting in Wisconsin’s Primary Election

The Wisconsin Primary election is less than three weeks away. Wisconsin has open primaries. You don’t have to be registered to a party to vote in its primary. This means you can choose to vote in either the Democrat, Republican, or any other party’s but only in one of them.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: County Board bans non-governmental funding for administering elections | Government & Politics

Kenosha County won’t be accepting private grants to fund the administering of its elections any time soon, joining a growing list of municipalities in Wisconsin concerned about outside political forces influencing the local voting process. The County Board voted 15-8 approving a resolution on Tuesday that prohibits county officials...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Masking recommended again as COVID-19 rises anew in Wisconsin

Nearly 2.6 million Wisconsin residents live in counties where COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations are high enough that federal guidelines call for everyone to wear masks indoors away from home. Sixteen counties in the state, including the three most populous, have a “high community level” of COVID-19 under standards set by...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

U.S. Senate candidate Barnes jeopardizes dairy’s future in Wisconsin

Earlier this week, the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate met to debate various policy issues ahead of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 Primary. At the debate, the likely front runner in the field, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, signaled strong anti-CAFO sentiment rooted in complete falsehoods. His comments were summarized in the...
WISCONSIN STATE

