Springfield man arrested in Berkshire County for vandalizing HCSD facility

Courtesy of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts County of Hampden

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident was arrested Thursday in Berkshire County for vandalism on the grounds of Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department and Pittsfield Police worked together with Hampden County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section to arrest 28-year-old Shacoby Kenny of Springfield.

Just after 8:00 p.m., Shacoby was taken into custody near a Cumberland Farms store Thursday. In the connection with the vandalism, he was arrested on charges of distribution of class A drugs.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the act of the vandalism was caught on camera.

“We reviewed surveillance footage and collected evidence. We will be using the full force of our

department to pursue justice,” Sheriff Nick Cocchi said. “In short, the perpetrator messed with the

wrong department. We are a family here and if one of us has a problem, we all have a problem. And

when you decide to attack us with such cowardice and malice, there will be legal repercussions.”

An investigation continues into this incident. Currently, Kenny is being held in the Berkshire County Jail awaiting arraignment on drug-related charges and transfer for arraignment on the warrant.

This is an ongoing story, 22News will have more information when it becomes available.