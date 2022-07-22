ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, NY

Lyons Woman Arrested After Striking Man

By News Staff
 4 days ago

A Lyons woman was arrested Thursday night after a domestic incident. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Darlene...

FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested for DWI

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons Man following an investigation of a car off the road in the Town of Galen. Deputies arrested Drake L. Corey, age 23, of 9072 Old State Route 31 in the Town of Lyons driving while intoxicated. The charges stem from when officers drove by a car off the side of Stokes Road in the Town of Galen. Deputies arrived to see if the driver needed any help. Upon further investigation, the driver admitted to driving the vehicle and driving off the road. Officers arrested Mr. Corey following standardized field sobriety tests roadside after having a suspicion that he was intoxicated. Mr. Corey was taken to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to be processed.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Warrant

A traffic stop Sunday night in Wayne County led to the arrest of a Geneva man. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that 24-year-old Hakeem Thomas had an active warrant for criminal impersonation out of the city of Geneva. Hakeem was taken into custody and brought to the Geneva...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested on Warrant

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons Woman. Deputies arrested Hannah Metcalf, age 24, in the City of Rochester for an active bench warrant out of the Town of Lyons Court for failure to appear. Hannah was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail in Lyons, NY for CAPs arraignment at 19:00 at 07/25/2022.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Leads Police on Brief Chase

A Wayne County man led police on a brief chase over the weekend after he was allegedly spotted driving by a restricted location due to an order of protection being in effect. 25-year old Daniel Cavallaro eventually pulled over and was taken into custody on a charge of criminal contempt.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Man Arrested on Criminal Trespass Charge

A Newark man was arrested by the Seneca Falls Police Department on a criminal trespass charge. 33-year-old Christopher Planty is accused of entering a home in the town of Seneca Falls without permission. Planty was sent to the Seneca County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
NEWARK, NY
13 WHAM

Livingston County man accused of choking woman

Springwater, N.Y. — A Livingston County man faces felony charges following an investigation into a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to a home on Depot Road in Springwater around 10:45 a.m. July 21 and found that the dispute had taken place over the course of several hours, in the presence of children.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Three Arrested for Robbery in Village of Bath

Three people, including an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been arrested on felony burglary charges in Steuben County. The three took off running from a West William Street residence in the village of Bath after spotting police who were called to the home for an unknown disturbance. Officers engaged the trio in a foot pursuit and were able to take two into custody on a nearby street. The third suspect was taken into custody about twenty minutes later.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested for Squatting in an Unoccupied House

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Newark woman following a trespass complaint in the Town of Lyons Tuesday evening. Deputies arrested Julia M Wirth, age 50, of Woodhill Drive in Newark for Criminal Trespass in the second degree. It is alleged that Ms. Wirth entered and remained unlawfully inside an unoccupied house on Elmer Street in the Town of Lyons without the owners’ permission. The owner entered the house with Deputies and observed Ms. Wirth had left her dog and belongings un-occupied in the house. She was arrested and released on an appearance ticket for Lyons Town Court to answer to the charge on August 23rd, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Erin Man Arrested on Schuyler County Warrant

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Erin man on a failure to appear charge. Zayne Barton is accused of failing to appear for a court date that was previously directed to do so. Barton was held for arraignment in Schuyler County CAP Court. Get the top stories...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Arrested for Failure to Appear

An Odessa man was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued out of Odessa Village Court. 32-year-old Stephen Shisler is accused of failing to appear in court as instructed. Shisler was arraigned in Schuyler County CAP and was released to reappear in Odessa Village...
ODESSA, NY
FL Radio Group

Tyrone Woman Arrested on Felony Grand Larceny Charge

A Tyrone woman faces a felony charge of grand larceny after she allegedly received more than 3-THOUSAND dollars in Public Assistance benefits she was not entitled to. 29-year-old Tasha Morehouse West was issued an appearance ticket for Montour Falls Village Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
TYRONE, NY
FL Radio Group

Rushville Man Found Sleeping in Penn Yan Hedgerow

A Rushville man was arrested by Penn Yan Police after they received a complaint of a man sleeping in the hedgerow at a local business. While officers were interviewing Nicholas Mediak, he was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple open containers. He was cited for the village ordinance...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Trumansburg Man Arrested on Three Ontario County Warrants

A Trumansburg man has been arrested on three outstanding bench warrants stemming from prior arrests for burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny. 35-year-old Rolfe Newton, the Third, was arrested for allegedly failing to appear in town of Victor, Town of Hopewell and Ontario County courts where the aforementioned charges have previously been filed.
FL Radio Group

16 Agencies Take Part In-Search for Missing Man in Seneca County

An official update from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on the almost 16-hour search conducted Tuesday for a missing man in the town of Fayette. On Tuesday, at around midnight, Sheriff’s Deputies were alerted to an area along West River Road where it was believed that a missing endangered adult was in a wooded area. Responding deputies initiated a ground search using foot patrols, an all-terrain vehicle, a K-9 unit, and a marine unit with unsuccessful results.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wolcott Man Arrested For Allegedly Violating Order of Protection

A Wolcott man was arrested early Saturday morning following an investigation into a domestic disturbance. 44-year-old Lee Bilous is accused of violating a duly served order of protection by shoving the protected party and preventing that individual from calling 9-1-1. Bilous was charged with criminal contempt, criminal mischief, and harassment...
WOLCOTT, NY
13 WHAM

Court papers allege suspect had 'intent to kill both [Rochester] Police Officers'

Rochester, N.Y. — There's new information about the shooting death of a Rochester Police officer and the wounding of his partner. Court paperwork obtained by 13WHAM alleges Kelvin Vickers, 21, shot both officers with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. They were conducting a detail as part of a murder investigation on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

