Lyons Woman Arrested After Striking Man

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons Man following an investigation of a car off the road in the Town of Galen. Deputies arrested Drake L. Corey, age 23, of 9072 Old State Route 31 in the Town of Lyons driving while intoxicated. The charges stem from when officers drove by a car off the side of Stokes Road in the Town of Galen. Deputies arrived to see if the driver needed any help. Upon further investigation, the driver admitted to driving the vehicle and driving off the road. Officers arrested Mr. Corey following standardized field sobriety tests roadside after having a suspicion that he was intoxicated. Mr. Corey was taken to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to be processed.

LYONS, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO