ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

State awards an additional $2 million for Christian County water project

By Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvVzr_0gpUjMo300

The Christian County Water District will receive approximately $2.04 million to help extend service to homes that don’t currently have a municipal water source, Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week.

According to a press release, Christian County will use the funding to “extend waterlines along 39 rural roadways to provide water to unserved and underserved residences” and to build a new pump station that will help fill a water tank in the Crofton area.

In all, the governor announced $30 million in grants to support 29 projects statewide that will improve water systems for 1,245 households. The money comes from the Cleaner Water Program, part of the Better Kentucky Plan that uses on federal COVID relief funds.

Christian County’s grant is in addition to $1.1 million that state officials announced for the Christian County Water District in February.

“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a press release.

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Beshear Administration Awards Todd County Needed Infrastructure Funds

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear presented more than $2 million in various awards to Logan and Todd counties, for infrastructure and accessibility improvements to those areas. For Todd County specifically, these awards invest in improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, road resurfacing efforts, rehabilitating a senior center and upgrades to Elkton-Todd...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

1,002 new positive COVID cases reported in local Kentucky counties

The Green River District Health Department says 1,002 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified in its seven-county western Kentucky district over the past week. Here's where the new positive cases of the virus were reported:. Daviess County: 406 new positive cases. Hancock County: 30 new positive cases. Henderson County:...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Crofton, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wkdzradio.com

Produce Truck In Trigg County Wednesday Morning

The Helping Hands Organization will coordinate with Feeding Kentucky to provide produce to those in need Wednesday morning. Helping Hands Chairman K.G. Ariagno says the truck will be filled with needed food for people in the community. Ariagno says the truck is scheduled to arrive mid-morning. She adds the produce...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
leoweekly.com

Gov. Beshear: $75 Million To Fund Kentucky Tourism

Governor Andy Beshear announced yesterday that $75 million of funding would be going to Kentucky’s tourism industry. The money is coming from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Kentucky’s tourism industry is estimated to be worth $8.9 billion...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Majority of Kentucky counties hit COVID-19 'red zone'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Numbers do not lie, and they show that after more than two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end remains a mystery. A majority of Kentucky counties, including Fayette and Jefferson, are in the “red zone,” which means the community level of new COVID-19 infections is high.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
FOX 56

Kentucky agency offering assistance with cooling bills

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — If you are feeling the summer heat and need financial assistance with cooling bills, a federally funded Kentucky program may be the answer. According to Jackson Energy, Kentucky LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) has launched its Summer Cooling Subsidy and Crisis Program to help subsidize high cooling costs.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Secretary of State says Kentucky leads nation in election integrity

With election season on the horizon, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams reassured voters in Bell County that significant investments have been made to ensure election integrity throughout the state. “We have gone from the 40s to the top 10,” Adams said when asked where Kentucky’s voting system ranks nationwide...
BELL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Water Systems#Water Tank#The Cleaner Water Program#The Better Kentucky Plan
wevv.com

Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair starts Tuesday

Tuesday marks the start of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair in Madisonville, Kentucky. On the first day of the fair, gates will open at 5 p.m. with rides starting at 5:30 p.m. Besides rides, the festivities planned for the fair's first day include the Miss Hopkins County Fair Pageant, a Karaoke...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky’s largest school district to require face masks as COVID numbers spike

Kentucky’s largest school district will require universal masking on school property as Jefferson County moves into the highest level of COVID-19 community spread. The change begins Monday and lasts until Jefferson County comes out of the red, media outlets reported. It comes a little more than two weeks before classes resume in Jefferson County Public Schools.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
velillum.com

ennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed into law a controversial bill requiring

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed into law a controversial bill requiring students to prove their sex at birth in order to participate in middle and high school sports. The bill, which Lee signed on Friday, makes Tennessee the third state this month to adopt legislation aimed at restricting transgender girls from playing female sports. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a similar bill on Thursday, as did Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves earlier this month. All three governors are Republicans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy