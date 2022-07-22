State awards an additional $2 million for Christian County water project

The Christian County Water District will receive approximately $2.04 million to help extend service to homes that don’t currently have a municipal water source, Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week.

According to a press release, Christian County will use the funding to “extend waterlines along 39 rural roadways to provide water to unserved and underserved residences” and to build a new pump station that will help fill a water tank in the Crofton area.

In all, the governor announced $30 million in grants to support 29 projects statewide that will improve water systems for 1,245 households. The money comes from the Cleaner Water Program, part of the Better Kentucky Plan that uses on federal COVID relief funds.

Christian County’s grant is in addition to $1.1 million that state officials announced for the Christian County Water District in February.

“Having clean, reliable water service is a basic human right, and from the start of my administration I have prioritized funding major upgrades to these crucial utilities all across the commonwealth,” Beshear said in a press release.