Paris, Tenn.–Another powerful mural has appeared in downtown Paris–this one with the “I Believe In Paris, TN.” message. Paris Artist Millard Nichols painted the mural for the new location for Jack’s Java, which will be opening in some three weeks at 210 North Poplar Street. The new mural is in the alley next to the new location, where an outdoor cafe will be set up. The location is the former home of Hunter’s Grocery which was established in 1916 and started the ‘cash and carry’ grocery concept in Paris.(Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO