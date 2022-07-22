ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutledge, TN

Rich history of tomato production at Stratton Farms

By Allante Walker
WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grainger County is known for their delicious tomatoes, and one farmer in Rutledge has been growing and selling these vegetables for over 40 years. Stratton Farms grows...

www.wate.com

WATE

Growing buzz around Strawberry Plains Honey Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A demand for their products and a thriving colony of bees has kept one family business in Strawberry Plains busy for the past 5 years. What started as an interest in beekeeping has turned into a full-blown business for Chris and Staci Davis, the co-owners of Strawberry Plains Honey Company. With the assistance of their two sons and a few other helpers, the married couple runs over 200 thriving colonies of bees. Each year, they pull honey from April to the Fourth of July. They are able to take it back to their ‘honey house’ where they can extract it and bottle it up. They have pure natural clover and wildflower honey, and they also make a hot honey and a variety of whipped honeys. In addition to their honey products, they also make salsa, jams and jellies, salad dressing, pickled products, and they sell bee pollen and queen bees.
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN
WATE

When in Rutledge, visit a family owned eatery with a rich history

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – With access to some of the best produce in the world Buford’s Spuds & Burgers has been a local favorite for over 20 years. When you are in Rutledge Tennessee you can not pass up the opportunity to fill up at Buford’s Spuds & Burgers. A local, family owned and operated eatery Buford’s has been in the family for going on three generations and has been present at every Grainger Tomato Festival for the past 20 years. If you are looking for great food that incorporates world-renown Grainger County produce, plan to swing by Buford’s Spuds & Burgers.
RUTLEDGE, TN
WATE

TDEC: Eastman released 600 gallons of mutagenic chemical into river

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a power outage and shutdowns across Eastman Chemical Company’s Kingsport campus, state environmental officials told News Channel 11 that more than 600 gallons of material classified as a mutagen was released into the South Fork Holston River. “TDEC received a notification from the National Response Center on Friday that Eastman […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Volunteers needed to drive senior citizens in Knox Co

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to serve the senior citizen’s in your community, we have a volunteer opportunity for you. Volunteer Assisted Transportation, a program through Knoxville-Knox Co Community Action Committee, provides a safe way for to senior citizens to “catch a ride.”. Unlike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local pets in Grainger County desperately need help

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – In Grainger County the Humane Society consists solely of volunteers who dedicate themselves to saving animals lives with no financial support from government agencies. In Grainger County, the Humane Society has found loving homes for thousands of animals and they have done so without...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Grainger County Opry opens the Tomato festival

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Grainger County Opry consists of talented local artists and opens the Grainger County Tomato Festival. The Grainger County Opry is a delight that the locals look forward to watching perform all year round. Consisting of volunteer members from throughout the community, the Opry performs at a variety of local events throughout the year but the big performance always comes to kick off the Grainger County Tomato Festival that attracts visitors to Rutledge from across the world.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Jones Cove Road rated second lowest in county appraisal report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge that completely collapsed over White Creek may have been due for an upgrade before the heavy rainfall that resulted in the collapse according to the National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report. The National Bridge Inventory, Tennessee Inventory and Appraisal Report give...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

2022 Smoky Mountain Fan Fest details

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities at an upcoming event. The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest is gearing up to bring you an experience like no other. On Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, fan goers of the event will be able to meet and spend personal time with child, present, and even rising stars. Tickets are online now.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Knox County appeals change passed on first reading

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A change in the way Knox County residents could make appeals to development decisions was voted on and passed on first reading by the planning commission Monday night. The Knox County Commission voted 7-3 in favor of an amended version of removing the right for...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

