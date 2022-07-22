Stroke camp planned for survivors and caregivers

Mercy Health and the Kingston Healthcare Company have joined together to host a three-day retreat for stroke survivors and caregivers.

The Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp on Aug. 26-28 at Michindoh Conference Center in Hillsdale, Mich., will focus on improving stroke survivors’ quality of life, Mercy Health said.

The camp will feature 1920s-themed events and entertainment as well as crafts, drum circles, and games focused on embracing life again and having fun with others who understand life after a stroke.

Mercy Health’s neuroscience program provides care for stroke patients from the onset of symptoms to treatment and rehabilitation, said Julie Goins-Whitmore, the program’s manager.

“By offering this camp, Mercy Health is continuing that commitment to stroke survivors by offering another way to embrace life,” she said in the announcement.

Registration for the all-inclusive camp costs $150 and may be done at strokecamp.org or by calling 309-688-5450. Space is limited.