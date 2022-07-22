Midwest Electric provides loan for new Celina restaurant

What started with a humble family man who knew about refrigeration units and how to manufacture them, has grown into a nearly 300 employee corporation that manufactures components for emergency and fire vehicles, refrigeration units, and control panels for pieces of equipment including farm vehicles. In 1997, Ken Manz decided to step out on his own in faith to create a business in Paulding County, his home. Manz’s innovative and engineering mindset set the stage for InSource. Over the past 25 years InSource has come a long way from recycling refrigeration units — evolving manufacturing to also include electronics with embedded hardware for farm equipment plus others, wire harnesses for emergency vehicles as well as the original manufactured OEM, refrigeration units.

