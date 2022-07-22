Midwest Electric provides loan for new Celina restaurant

Mr. Mac’s Discount Grocery store is the only outlet grocery store in Southwest Ohio. It sits at the corner of a small strip on North Main Street in New Carlisle. The spot was once a Family Dollar. Justin Eichnlaub and his wife are regulars, they come here often for...
What started with a humble family man who knew about refrigeration units and how to manufacture them, has grown into a nearly 300 employee corporation that manufactures components for emergency and fire vehicles, refrigeration units, and control panels for pieces of equipment including farm vehicles. In 1997, Ken Manz decided to step out on his own in faith to create a business in Paulding County, his home. Manz’s innovative and engineering mindset set the stage for InSource. Over the past 25 years InSource has come a long way from recycling refrigeration units — evolving manufacturing to also include electronics with embedded hardware for farm equipment plus others, wire harnesses for emergency vehicles as well as the original manufactured OEM, refrigeration units.
VAN WERT — Van Wert has a new airport manager, but he has a familiar face. Jim Black was hired as the new manager of the Van Wert County regional Airport on June 1, 2022. “I look forward to seeing the community of Van Wert and the surrounding areas thrive in growth, opportunity, and economically because of the tool that aviation can be to grow business and opportunity.”
LIMA — Self-advocacy and independence were promoted Tuesday by the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Business Advisory Council, which hosted their first Independence Fair to connect families with area service providers. Representatives from 26 vendors set up booths at Marimor School and spoke with guests and...
Boston Centerless, a precision material provider, announced the opening of its production facility in southeast Fort Wayne, creating up to 20 new jobs and investing up to $619,000 by the end of 2023. Located at 6901 S. Hanna St. in Fort Wayne, the plant is the company’s first production facility...
CELINA – Mercer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Boley to its Board of Directors. Boley joins current board members David Keiser, Barry Parmiter, Jose Faller, Richard Mosier, Kristin Fee, and Thomas Lammers. President and CEO Barry Parmiter stated, “Mike comes to us with an...
TROY – The word of the day in Troy on Tuesday was “excited.” That feeling was very evident as Greenville Federal broke ground on a new building on Dorset Road in Troy. Jeff Kniese, president and CEO of the Greenville-based bank, said he was excited to once again be expanding in Troy. The community bank first opened in the Kroger Marketplace in 2016 and a year ago opened the bank’s Troy north branch. This construction project will allow the Greenville Federal to have a full-size office in the southern part of the city.
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The 14th Annual River Ride bicycle tour set to take place Saturday at Heritage Park will be a fundraiser for City Life at Rally Point Youth Center, a non-profit youth ministry of Youth for Christ of Northwest Ohio. Registration proceeds will go to the organization’s general budget to help them continue delivering biblically centered guidance and support services to Lima youth.
The Johnny Folsom 4, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will perform at Fountain Park in Van Wert. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based group will bring all the familiar Johnny Cash tunes to fans of the Man in Black. The group has brought their take on Johnny Cash to festivals throughout Tennessee and the Carolinas.
OHIO —Allen County’s unemployment rate increased 1% from last month, according to statistics released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Allen County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.3%, with just 2,100 unemployed people on the rolls with a labor force of 47,400. Allen County had its lowest rate in May at 3.3% and its highest rate this year was in February when numbers came in at 6.0%
LIMA — The spring of 1915 was in sight when Lima’s Morning Star & Republican-Gazette announced the Civic League’s annual flower seed giveaway while doing a fair job of selling the idea of planting a garden. “Have you heard the call of the dirt? Have you sniffed...
Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its first Dayton-area restaurant location effective Monday, Aug. 1, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The deli, at 2819 Centre Drive beside Giordano’s Pizza, opened in April 2019. “We are extremely grateful that we had the...
I read The Lima News’ account of the meeting between local officials and the community held July 21 at the City Club. I have a few questions:. 1. It was reported that $1 million would be necessary to repair Schoonover Pool. Would the funding be from the general fund or a grant of some kind?
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Glandorf Rotary Club will host Little Nashville on Friday, Aug. 5 on Main Street in downtown Ottawa. Downtown Ottawa business specials and sidewalk sales will be accompanied by live music starting at 5 p.m. at different venues, including Rex Pavilion (Red Feather), American Legion Post 63 (Al Felkey Mixed Up Band), Well Grounded Cafe (Model Affinity), Legends (Wes Garcia), Eagles (Truck Stop Manners), VFW Post 9142 (Shifferly Road), Schnipke Inn (Trophy Husbands) and Cavern Club (Cross Eyed Willy).
COLUMBUS GROVE — The St. Anthony of Padua Annual Parish Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at the parish, 518 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove. Saturday’s $10 menu will consist of pork chop, chicken and spare rib dinners. Sunday’s $12 chicken...
WAPAKONETA — On Sunday, 170 years of tradition will be celebrated as the Auglaize County Fair kicks off this year’s 7-day run, bringing amusement rides, livestock shows, live music and other entertainment to the county fairgrounds in Wapakoneta from Sunday to Aug. 6. The gates will open at...
To celebrate my birthday on July 19, we went to Red Lobster. We had a very good meal and excellent service. When it was time to bring our check, the waitress came over to inform us that our bill had been paid by another customer. They had left by then, so I never had the chance to thank them for their generosity and kindness.
FAIRBORN — The Foodbank is set to host a mass food distribution tomorrow for Greene County residents in need of food assistance. Tuesday’s distribution will be held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Guests will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains and other products for free.
