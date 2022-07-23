HEAT ALERT: Scorching heat remains into the weekend; temps could reach 100 Sunday

Temperatures across New Jersey are staying dangerously high. Daytime highs will continue to be in the upper-90s for the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that some severe storms are possible this evening. Lightning, hail and damaging winds are possible in areas along Interstate 80.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures in the upper-90s this weekend, with the possibility of temperatures reaching 100 degrees for Sunday. Heat indices will make conditions feel much warmer.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies with temperatures cooling into the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies with daytime highs around 97 degrees. Temperatures will cool to around 75 degrees overnight.

SUNDAY: Dangerously hot. Daytime highs in the upper-90s and possible low-100s. New Jersey residents should limit their time spent outdoors and be sure to wear light clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

MONDAY: Chance of storms throughout the day. Daytime highs in the mid- to upper-90s. Overnight lows cool only slightly to the low-80s.

COMING UP: Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through the upcoming week.