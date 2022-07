WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — With just less than one month until the start of the 2022 Crawford County Fair, all signs are pointing to it being the biggest fair in recent years. The fair has seen an increase in animal entries, home show entries and vendor requests. With midway rides back, and a full slate of entertainment, fair board members hope that the 2022 fair will be back in line with what county residents have come to expect.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO