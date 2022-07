The New York Knicks seem to be turning things around finally. Change was necessary after the franchise became the NBA’s perennial laughingstock. They found themselves towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings year in and year out. As of late, however, the Knicks seem to have a new identity. Two years ago, they surprised everyone by going 41-31 in a shortened COVID-19 season. They made the playoffs in that campaign, clinching the East’s fourth seed. Despite regression in 2021, the Knicks continue to build for the future. They will seek to compete in this upcoming season. This could come to fruition through the blockbuster acquisition of superstar Donovan Mitchell.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO