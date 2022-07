Branson’s House of Hope announced they are halfway toward a new goal to put a City-mandated sprinkler system inside their warming center. The organization announced on social media they have topped $30,000 of a $60,000 goal to have the sprinkler system installed in the second floor area used as the warming center. The sprinkler system is one of several upgrades which will be required before the center can open up to help homeless people in the Branson area this winter.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO