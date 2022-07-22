ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Senior artisan display at Gilford Public Library

 3 days ago

Nineteen Wesley Woods residents are participating in...

Grappone Automotive Group supports gale school project

LACONIA — Grappone Automotive Group has pledged another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Last year they purchased $15,000 in tax credits. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include a new early learning center operated by the Boys & Girls Club and a new program center operated by Lakes Region Community Services.
BELMONT, NH
SLA hosts "Camping 101' on July 29

HOLDERNESS — Camping 101, a program for families who have never camped before but are interested in getting out into the great outdoors on Friday, July 29, 4-6 p.m. The basics will be covered including how to pick a good spot to set up a tent, how to set up a tent, how to start a fire, fire safety, how to use the bathroom in the woods with minimal impact, and end with a campfire cookout. Participants will enjoy hotdogs and s'mores by the fire.
HOLDERNESS, NH
Joseph W. Boynton, 81

NEW HAMPTON — Joseph “Joe” W. Boynton, 81, a lifelong New Hampton resident, died on January 6, 2022, following a period of declining health. Joe was born in Plymouth on December 24, 1940, the son of Nathaniel and Leona (Shaw) Boynton. He attended the One Room Schoolhouse on Dana Hill in New Hampton and finished his education at the Ashland schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School. He was employed at the Ashland Paper Mills, Seaward Construction Company, and at Glidden and Guyotte Construction in Ashland for many years. Joe had a plowing route, a rubbish route, and did property maintenance for many years. He also was on the ice harvesting crew at Rockywold-Deephaven Camps on Squam Lake for many years.
NEW HAMPTON, NH
Couple retire from business they founded in 1975

LACONIA — After a 47-year career operating Decorative Interiors, Marcia Cotter, ASID, and Stephen Cotter, PE, have retired from the business they founded in 1975. The business was created to serve clients in the Lakes Region with their paint, wallpaper, and flooring needs. The organization has grown into an Interior Design Showroom that services homeowners and contractors in both remodeling and new construction projects that includes a variety of interior finish products including kitchens and bathrooms.
LACONIA, NH
Sandra Lemire, 90

LACONIA — Sandra Weeks Lemire, 90, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia. Sandra was born on May 13, 1932 in Meredith, the third of four children and the daughter of the late George and Freda (Jackson) Weeks. Sandra was popular in school and, with her sister Kay, did very well on the basketball team. After graduation, Sandra attended Plymouth State College; where she met and married her late first husband, Albert Martin, and acquired the means to substitute teach.
LACONIA, NH
Roland E. Gooch, 96

THORNTON — Roland Elmore Gooch, 96, of Thornton, died in Meredith on July 15, 2022, after a period of declining health. Born in Taunton, MA on June 17, 1926, he was the son of Ralph and Olive (Dole) Gooch.
THORNTON, NH
Doreen E. Schroder, 85

FRANKLIN — Doreen E. (Eriksen) Schroder, 85, beloved wife of the late Franklin "Frank" E. Schroder and formally a longtime resident of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen where she had resided for the last four years. She was...
FRANKLIN, NH
Ella Jo Regan, 86

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Ella Jo Regan, 86, died peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, NH. Ella Jo was born in Saginaw, Michigan on March 30, 1936, to Harold and Dorothy (Webb) Robinson.
LEBANON, NH

