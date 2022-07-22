Senior artisan display at Gilford Public Library

NEW HAMPTON — Joseph “Joe” W. Boynton, 81, a lifelong New Hampton resident, died on January 6, 2022, following a period of declining health. Joe was born in Plymouth on December 24, 1940, the son of Nathaniel and Leona (Shaw) Boynton. He attended the One Room Schoolhouse on Dana Hill in New Hampton and finished his education at the Ashland schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School. He was employed at the Ashland Paper Mills, Seaward Construction Company, and at Glidden and Guyotte Construction in Ashland for many years. Joe had a plowing route, a rubbish route, and did property maintenance for many years. He also was on the ice harvesting crew at Rockywold-Deephaven Camps on Squam Lake for many years.

