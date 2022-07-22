Senior artisan display at Gilford Public Library

LACONIA — Sandra Weeks Lemire, 90, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Laconia. Sandra was born on May 13, 1932 in Meredith, the third of four children and the daughter of the late George and Freda (Jackson) Weeks. Sandra was popular in school and, with her sister Kay, did very well on the basketball team. After graduation, Sandra attended Plymouth State College; where she met and married her late first husband, Albert Martin, and acquired the means to substitute teach.
