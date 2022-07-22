ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Coloradans could legalize psychedelic mushrooms in November

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
So-called "magic mushrooms" are seen at a farm in Hazerswoude, Netherlands, in a 2007 file photo. (Peter Dejong, Associated Press)

A measure to legalize psychedelic mushrooms and create a system of healing centers across Colorado has made it onto the November ballot.

The Natural Medicine Health Act, otherwise known as Initiative 58, has qualified for the general election ballot, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

The office said in a news release that projections predicted the number of valid petition signatures at 138,760, which is 14,128 or 110% more than required.

If the measure is passed on Nov. 8, the Centennial State would become the second state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms; Oregon voters approved a similar measure in 2020.

Denver was the first city in the country to decriminalize the substance in 2019.

The initiative would essentially create a legal, regulated market across the state for psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic compound found in certain strains of mushrooms.

However, Coloradans under 21 could not purchase the substances and the mushrooms would only be available at healing centers that receive a license from the state.

Those in favor of the initiative point to research on the possible positive impacts psychoactive mushrooms can have. Some of these studies have revealed psilocybin can alleviate symptoms of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

If the ballot measure is passed, the Department of Regulatory Agencies must adopt rules on the requirements to become a facilitator by Jan. 1, 2024, and would begin accepting license applications by Sept. 30 of that year.

The initiative would also establish a 15-member advisory board that would advise DORA on the implementation of the natural medicine program.

It would also decriminalize possession and use of psilocybin across the state.

Denver7 News KMGH

Coloradans to vote on a psilocybin regulated access model this November

DENVER — On Thursday, July 22, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced that proposed initiative #58 has qualified for the November 8 General Election ballot. The Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022 would create a regulated access model, creating so-called "healing centers" for patients and removing criminal penalties for people 21 years and older. Individuals younger than 21 could still be charged with a petty drug offense.
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State ballot measure seeks to legalize a dangerous drug

If Colorado wants to build on its sad new reputation as a backward, ignorant, dangerous state — a place intelligent people avoid — voters need only pass Initiative 58 into law in November. If they do so, we will need no further action to qualify as North America’s official idiocracy — a Galt’s Gulch for dolts who refuse to observe, listen, process and learn from mistakes.
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Extreme Pot Smoking Championship

Since legalizing recreational marijuana roughly a decade ago, Colorado and cannabis have gone hand in hand in a lot of ways. The most popular annual celebration of all things weed is undoubtedly the Mile High 420 Festival that takes place in Denver's Civic Center Park every year, but a lesser-known, more intense event has also become a tradition. This event is called Bong-a-Thon.
K99

Another In-N-Out Burger Location Coming to Colorado

As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
K99

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?

Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
KKTV

Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, the first round of physical checks will be mailed out to Colorado taxpayers thanks to TABOR. Anyone in Colorado who filed a tax return is expected to get $750 back from the state, $1,500 for joint filers. The early TABOR refund was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. Residents should know the money will come in the mailbox, and not via direct deposit to combat fraud attempts. You had to file your state tax returns by June 30. Checks are expected to start going out on Monday and most everyone who qualified should expect to get their TABOR refund by the end of September.
ESPN Western Colorado

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

