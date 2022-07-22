ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Bowser Admin Gives $4M Grant for Anacostia Arts and Culture District

By James Wright Jr.
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6UUY_0gpTXZoj00
**FILE** Courtesy of anacostiabid.org

The Bowser administration announced Friday that a nearly $4 million grant has been allocated to the Anacostia Business Improvement District to support the creation of the Anacostia Arts and Culture District in Ward 8.

“The Anacostia Arts and Culture District is about creating new opportunities to highlight and support the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs who keep D.C. creative,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We know how critical it is to invest in the arts — to inspire people, to grow and preserve our culture, and to bring the community together. We look forward to working with the community to bring another spotlight and destination to Ward 8.”

The grant will help fund new events and programs to engage neighborhood residents and bring visitors to the ward. Other investments include streetscape enhancement that highlights public art and an expansion of the Anacostia BID (Friendly Logistics Operators) Team to support a clean and safe commercial district.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said the grant will help bring tourism to the ward and create jobs for residents.

Kristina Noell, executive director of the Anacostia BID, thanked the Bowser administration for the grant.

“This grant will help us amplify the creativity and artistic innovation that has always existed in Ward 8 and create a vibrant place that speaks to the community and visitors alike,” Noell said. “We’re honored to partner with Mayor Bowser’s administration to make the Arts and Culture District a reality.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Anacostia#The Anacostia Arts
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy