Medical Arts Convenient Care has expanded its hours to provide additional care to patients in the Parkland. Located at 534 Maple Valley Dr. in Farmington, Medical Arts Convenient Care treats patients ages 6 months and older and will now be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. (closed from 1-2 p.m. daily for lunch). Walk-ins are welcome, and a visit to Medical Arts Convenient Care requires the same co-pay as a primary care visit, which is often less expensive than a visit to the emergency room.

1 DAY AGO