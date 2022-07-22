Nevada State Police holds commencement ceremony for eight new officers

Trosper Public Relations is pleased to announce a new hire in the northern Nevada market with the addition of Debbie McCarthy. McCarthy, a Reno local, will be serving as a media relations specialist and has over 10 years of experience in media experience. “We are thrilled to have Debbie McCarthy join our team,” said Elizabeth Trosper, Founder and CEO of Trosper Public Relations. “Debbie is experienced in media relations and has deep roots in the Reno community. We are excited to partner with her and increase our presence in the northern Nevada market as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients throughout the region.” McCarthy is the recipient of numerous awards including the ADDY award for video direction, the 2018 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Award, the 2019 American Advertising Federation Person of the Year and the 2022 American Marketing Association Freelancer of the Year award. She has served as a guest host for Getaway Virtual and Carson Now and recently launched a lifestyle show in 2019 called “City Talk.” McCarthy is highly invested in the Reno community and in 2020 formed the “Together We Are One Heart” program which provides blue bracelets to all hospital heroes, volunteers and community members. McCarthy is also involved in numerous charities and organizations and recently partnered with Crystal Basin Cellars Winery to create her own wine label called AboutTownDeb which benefits the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

