Carson City, NV

Nevada State Police holds commencement ceremony for eight new officers

2news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada State Police held a commencement ceremony for Academy 96 at the State Capitol in Carson City on Friday. The Nevada State Police says it is proud to graduate the small but mighty class of...

www.2news.com

2news.com

State of Nevada awards final Community Recovery Grants for non-profits

The State of Nevada has completed awarding $30 million in the Community Recovery Grant program, funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, to support existing non-profits in the State that provide direct and immediate community services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program focused on grants that could help...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada a leader in animal-vehicle crash mitigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just outside of Silver Springs, two bachelor wild horses are standing together on the east side of USA Parkway and headed toward the hills. We assume they used an underpass located underneath the parkway to get there. Unlike “the chicken” with traffic going more than 50-miles...
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Driver's Edge Program Returning to Reno

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of America’s teens and Nevada’s teens, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nevada based Driver’s Edge, with its innovative and potentially life-saving instructional program, Is returning to Reno with an event Thursday through Sunday (July 28-31) to help tackle this problem.
RENO, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Man Accused of Killing Naomi Irion Waives Arraignment on New Charges

The man accused of murdering Naomi Irion has waived his right for arraignment on new charges. His preliminary hearing is still set for September 13th. 2 News has also learned that the Troy Driver's attorney has until August 3rd to respond to opposition from the Lyon County District Attorney for a dismissal of the murder charge against him.
LYON COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Investigators looking for man who started multiple fires in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Investigators from the Reno Fire Department (RFD) are seeking the public's help in identifying a man that set multiple fires this past week. According to RFD's investigation, the man started a total of nine fires in Reno between July 22 and July 25.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Stolen informant list sent to Carson City drug dealer

At least two confidential informants were reportedly threatened after an Indian Hills couple stole a list of 57 names off a state list and forwarded it to a Carson City drug dealer. Brooke Rene O’Neill, 42, and Sean David O’Neill, 53, admitted to felony counts in Douglas County district court...
CARSON CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Who will be the first primary: Nevada or New Hampshire?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As I've been telling you, Democrats are strongly considering making Nevada the first primary in the country. But that's not a done deal. It's this past Friday, July 22nd and the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic Party is meeting on Zoom, part of its lengthy work to revamp the Democrats’ nominating calendar. The party is looking at shuffling things up, injecting more diversity into the nominating schedule.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Rural Nevada to get wildfire smoke sensors

CARSSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A wildfire doesn’t have to be near to threaten our health. We only have to remember last summer’s smoky skies. The Beckwourth, Caldor and Dixie fires choked communities far distant from the flames with smoke that left us with irritated eyes and throats. In...
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most rural counties in Nevada

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Nevada using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLO TV Reno

Davidson Academy senior represents Nevada at Girls Nation in DC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Samantha Glover of Reno is one of 100 young women attending the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C. through July 30. Glover, a Davidson Academy senior, serves as one of two senators from Nevada at the event that shows how the federal government works and promotes civic engagement.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Trosper Public Relations Announces New Hire in Northern Nevada

Trosper Public Relations is pleased to announce a new hire in the northern Nevada market with the addition of Debbie McCarthy. McCarthy, a Reno local, will be serving as a media relations specialist and has over 10 years of experience in media experience. “We are thrilled to have Debbie McCarthy join our team,” said Elizabeth Trosper, Founder and CEO of Trosper Public Relations. “Debbie is experienced in media relations and has deep roots in the Reno community. We are excited to partner with her and increase our presence in the northern Nevada market as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients throughout the region.” McCarthy is the recipient of numerous awards including the ADDY award for video direction, the 2018 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Award, the 2019 American Advertising Federation Person of the Year and the 2022 American Marketing Association Freelancer of the Year award. She has served as a guest host for Getaway Virtual and Carson Now and recently launched a lifestyle show in 2019 called “City Talk.” McCarthy is highly invested in the Reno community and in 2020 formed the “Together We Are One Heart” program which provides blue bracelets to all hospital heroes, volunteers and community members. McCarthy is also involved in numerous charities and organizations and recently partnered with Crystal Basin Cellars Winery to create her own wine label called AboutTownDeb which benefits the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Respond to Fire Near Parr Blvd. in North Reno

Fire crews quickly put out a fire at a laundry business near Parr Blvd. in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started around noon at Associated Laundry Management on Burge Road. Fire crews tell a piece of machinery caught fire under some linens. Due to the fire, crews shut off...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Two Arrested After Standoff in Panther Valley

Two men were arrested following a standoff that created large police presence in Panther Valley Monday afternoon. Police personnel were made aware of a violent wanted offender in the area on Monday, July 25. They initiated a traffic stop, where the suspect fled but eventually crashed the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody, but the passenger of the vehicle fled. They were allegedly armed, which resulted in a standoff.
RENO, NV

