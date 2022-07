BATON ROUGE - A man has died in the hospital weeks after he was beaten outside a business on Plank Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with an unknown person around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found gravely beaten outside Tony's Seafood on Plank Road, according to police.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO