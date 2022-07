MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Mason City man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy and armed robbery. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa, Antione Deandre Maxwell from, 34, from Mason City, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 9, 2021 jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of heroin; and a November 18, 2021 jury verdict finding him guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

