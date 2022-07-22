ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Man's hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Police in Hawaii are investigating after a man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven

HONOLULU -- Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man's left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven.

Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

They found the man at the entrance to the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds and a severed hand,” Enright told The Associated Press. “Left hand.”

The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

An employee who answered the phone at the Kalakaua Avenue store said no one who was working at the time was still there. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.

Michael Suissa, a tourist from Switzerland, told Hawaii News Now he witnessed the attack.

“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.

According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.

The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn't confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Sword#Convenience Store#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Hawaii News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

757K+
Followers
167K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy