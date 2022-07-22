ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinehurst, TX

Jerry Hood Resigns as Pinehurst City Administrator

By Dan Perrine
therecordlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Pinehurst is looking for a new city administrator. Jerry Hood submitted his letter of resignation as the city administrator on July 12, and it was accepted by the Pinehurst City Council. A two-person committee was appointed by the City Council on July 20 to review the...

www.therecordlive.com

