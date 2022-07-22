Mr. Claude "Booster" Cook Jr., 68

On August 4, the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is having a "celebrity roast" of the head of county government. John Gothia is a longtime Bridge City resident who has been active in the Orange and Bridge City chambers of commerce before successfully running for Precinct 3 County Commissioner. When the county judge resigned suddenly, Gothia was appointed to the position and then won election. Gothia was instrumental in getting Bassmaster and other professional fishing tournaments to Orange County; so the audience should expect some fish jokes. This will be the tenth celebrity roast fundraiser for the Bridge City chamber and the first since 2015, when Bridge City Mayor Kirk Roccaforte took the jokes and teasing. Gary Stelly will serve as master of ceremonies for the event. Roasters will be Precinct 1 County Commissioner Johnny Trahan; Ida Schossow, head of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and a neighbor of Gothia; David Jones, owner of e Gopher Industrial; and banker Joe Love. I was told a Marilyn Monroe-type singer might make an appearance. Gothia joins an exclusive group of roastees. The Bridge City Chamber's first celebrity roast was of lawyer H.D. Pate in 1996. Then came State Representative Ron Lewis in 1997, and noted Cajun W.T. Oliver in 1998. The chamber then skipped a couple of years and in 2000 roasted Lester "Buckshot" Winfree. Ninth Court of Appeals Judge Don Burgess was in the hot seat in 2002. A few years went by for the next one in 2009 with then-County Judge Carl Thibodeaux was honored. Gisela Houseman was roasted in 2011, Ross Smith in 2013, and Roccaforte in 2015. Tickets and tables can be reserved through the Bridge City chamber at 409-735-5671, or email Lyda at [email protected]*****I’d best get to work. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO