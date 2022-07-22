ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Mr. Claude "Booster" Cook Jr., 68

By Margaret Toal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 17th in the evening hours Claude "Booster" Cook Jr., surrounded by family,...

Stark grads swap tales in trip back home

Last week, a gaggle of grads from the old Stark High School gathered in Orange to visit and swap tales. And yes, there was some horn tooting--on a vintage bugle from the legendary Bengal Guards Girls Drum and Bugle Corps. Bruce Beneke, Joel (Joey) Robins, David Bruce, and Chuck Dean...
Anna Belle Hebert Rost, 87, Orange

Anna Belle Hebert Rost, 87, of Orange, passed away on July 22, 2022, at her daughter’s home with loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Antony Paulose. Burial will...
Jimmy Dale Penick, 80, Orange

Jimmy Dale Penick, age 80, of Orange, Texas, was called home by his Lord on July 21, 2022. Services to honor Jimmy Dale’s life will be held at Dorman funeral home, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 A.M; officiating, Minister Paul Masters. Visitation will be held at Dorman funeral home Monday July 25, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest

On August 4, the Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is having a "celebrity roast" of the head of county government. John Gothia is a longtime Bridge City resident who has been active in the Orange and Bridge City chambers of commerce before successfully running for Precinct 3 County Commissioner. When the county judge resigned suddenly, Gothia was appointed to the position and then won election. Gothia was instrumental in getting Bassmaster and other professional fishing tournaments to Orange County; so the audience should expect some fish jokes. This will be the tenth celebrity roast fundraiser for the Bridge City chamber and the first since 2015, when Bridge City Mayor Kirk Roccaforte took the jokes and teasing. Gary Stelly will serve as master of ceremonies for the event. Roasters will be Precinct 1 County Commissioner Johnny Trahan; Ida Schossow, head of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and a neighbor of Gothia; David Jones, owner of e Gopher Industrial; and banker Joe Love. I was told a Marilyn Monroe-type singer might make an appearance. Gothia joins an exclusive group of roastees. The Bridge City Chamber's first celebrity roast was of lawyer H.D. Pate in 1996. Then came State Representative Ron Lewis in 1997, and noted Cajun W.T. Oliver in 1998. The chamber then skipped a couple of years and in 2000 roasted Lester "Buckshot" Winfree. Ninth Court of Appeals Judge Don Burgess was in the hot seat in 2002. A few years went by for the next one in 2009 with then-County Judge Carl Thibodeaux was honored. Gisela Houseman was roasted in 2011, Ross Smith in 2013, and Roccaforte in 2015. Tickets and tables can be reserved through the Bridge City chamber at 409-735-5671, or email Lyda at [email protected]*****I’d best get to work. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.
Turning the corner and heading for August

I know it's tough to even imagine it, especially when the mercury is threatening to burst out the top of the thermometer, but hunting season is right. around the corner. August is the month that gets everything kicked off, hunters and fishermen alike can see the light at the end of the summer tunnel. For the fishermen it's just now getting right on Sabine lake, the trout and redfish are doing their typical summer shuffle in the middle of the day all over the open lake. Shad, shrimp, and mullet are looking for places to hide as the clock starts to tick around lunch time. The lake gets slick and the fish are easy to spot once they really get wound up, it is the prelude to the much anticipated fall months that all Sabine lake regulars look forward to.
County fire districts will elect own boards in November

For the first time in local history residents in the four Orange County emergency services districts will vote for their own boards of directors. On Tuesday, Orange County Commissioners Court officially called the November 8th general election and will include the emergency services. districts. In the past, Commissioners Court appointed...
Friends of Bridge City Public Library give appreciation

Friends of Bridge City Public Library would like to give appreciation to the businesses and individuals who donated to the Summer Reading Program this year. Those include Golden Triangle Emergency Center-Orange, Little Caesar's Pizza-Bridge City, Racers for Reading and Pro Offset Printing. We had over 50 children enjoying the programs...
LCM to Battle for Volleyball Title

The enthusiasm for volleyball at Little Cypress-Mauriceville is growing. The Lady Bears were a good team last year and should be a strong district contender this coming season. Little Cypress-Mauriceville did not finish as strong as Coach Rhonda Williams hoped the Lady Bears would do. Third place in the district...
