ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat wave to continue through the weekend with highs in the 90s

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says Friday was the third consecutive day of the 90 degree heat, so we're in a heat wave through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMZlK_0gpT1ELX00

NEXT: Highs in the 90s until further notice although the humidity will be slightly lower Saturday. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday afternoon and a better chance on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgcx3_0gpT1ELX00

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and moderately humid. High of 93.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuQfo_0gpT1ELX00

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. High of 95.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler and less humid. High of 85.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbVft_0gpT1ELX00

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Thunderstorms#A Better Chance
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy