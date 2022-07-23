Heat wave to continue through the weekend with highs in the 90s

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says Friday was the third consecutive day of the 90 degree heat, so we're in a heat wave through the weekend.

NEXT: Highs in the 90s until further notice although the humidity will be slightly lower Saturday. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible on Sunday afternoon and a better chance on Monday.

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and moderately humid. High of 93.

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. High of 95.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High of 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler and less humid. High of 85.