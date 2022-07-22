ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Fleck's soda for sale, as Historical Society honors old Faribault brewery

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxmv0_0gpSnnIg00

Soda pop celebrating Faribault’s most prominent former drink manufacturer is now for sale.

The Rice County Historical Society is selling 1,896 bottles of grape soda. At $5 each, the bottles are both a fundraiser and promotion of an upcoming fete remembering Fleckenstein Brewery.

The beer brewery operated out of and around the caves on the east side of the Straight River in Faribault from 1856 to 1964. It also began selling pop during prohibition.

The owner of Spring Grove Soda Pop, which has been making pop since the 19th century, agreed to make a reproduction for the historical society.

“It’s their pop and bottle with a special label,” said Brian Schmidt, president of the Historical Society’s board of directors.

Historical Society volunteers also are affixing an original memento, acquired by Schmidt, to each bottle. The project was born after Schmidt found a cache of Fleckenstein bottle caps, believed to have been kept by an employee after the brewery shut down.

The original caps could not, due to sanitary production regulations, be placed on top of the replica pop bottles. But a cap comes on the side.

The Carlander family and State Bank of Faribault covered the cost to buy the 79 cases of pop. So the full $5 from each sale will go back to the Historical Society. The proceeds will support the history museum, said curator Dave Nicholas.

The commemorative bottles are for sale at the museum and at State Bank. If not sold out, they’ll be for sale at ‘Fleck’sTravaganza’ Aug. 19-21.

The highlight of the new Historical Society celebration is a brewery history presentation and a tour of the brewery ruins on Aug. 20. Space is limited for the $20 event; call 507-332-2121 to RSVP.

Other celebration events will include a dedication ceremony for the new Fleckenstein Bluffs Park downtown, and State Bank will welcome visitors to see its display of Fleckenstein memorabilia.

And a car cruise will be led by a recently restored 1946 Fleckenstein delivery truck .

The truck is on display at the Rice County Fair and is the centerpiece of the pop bottle labels designed by Jeff Jarvis.

Star Sports and Apparel is making T-shirts with the design, which also promotes Fleck’sTravaganza. To order a shirt, call 507-332-9809.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Fleet Farm's new store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings, Minn. opens Friday, September 9, according to the company. Courtesy of Fleet Farm. A new Fleet Farm will open in Minnesota this fall. The Wisconsin-based retailer bought the former Target store at 875 General Sieben Drive in Hastings last...
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
Faribault, MN
Lifestyle
Faribault, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Rice County, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
Bring Me The News

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

An architectural rendering of the upcoming Badger Hill Brewing and Bravis Modern Street Food at 2801 Winner's Circle Drive in Shakopee. Courtesy of RSP Architects Ltd. / Badger Hill Brewing. A local craft brewery and Mexican restaurant in Shakopee will relocate next year to a booming new district surrounding Canterbury...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Renderings unveiled for 19,000-seat Shakopee amphitheater

Renderings unveiled for a proposed amphitheater near Canterbury Park in Shakopee detail the design of what's likely to become one of the largest outdoor venues in Minnesota. Minneapolis-based Swervo Development announced it's plans to build the 19,000-seat amphitheater earlier this year. The venue is proposed to become the centerpiece of the sprawling redevelopment zone surrounding the racetrack, dubbed Canterbury Commons.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30. The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.
ROSEVILLE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Schmidt
Person
Jeff Jarvis
Bring Me The News

Grumpy's Roseville announces it'll close for good

The Roseville Grumpy's Bar & Grill will close for good this Saturday. The announcement was made on the Grumpy's Roseville social media pages, stating that the bar at 2801 Snelling Avenue is shutting its doors after 14 years in business. It will leave Grumpy's Northeast as the bar's only location,...
ROSEVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Developer Offers Plans to Redevelop Brooklyn Center Sears Site

A developer has plans to turn the former Sears building into a business park. The Sears store closed in 2018 and was the last remaining business from the former Brookdale Mall. Since then, there have been problems with the property that have ranged from break-ins to water main breaks to people dumping trash. City staff told the council in Monday night’s meeting that a staff person checks on the building daily.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Pop#Volunteers#Beer#Food Drink#Beverages#Fleckenstein Brewery#The Historical Society#State Bank Of Faribault
WJON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Farmers in the Minnesota River Valley struggle with drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This summer, drought conditions on Minnesota farms aren't as widespread as they were last year, but in some pockets of the state, farmers are still feeling pinched by Mother Nature. The driest conditions are centered around the metro, in a thin stripe of moderate to severe...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Amber Gibson

The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls Getaway

Minneapolis Riverfront SunsetLane Pelovsky courtesy Meet Minneapolis. The Land of 10,000 Lakes may not seem like an obvious girls getaway destination, but Minneapolis has a laid-back approach to luxury that's perfect for a relaxed bachelorette party, mother-daughter vacation or sorority reunion. With a swanky new hotel, great restaurants, spas and shopping, Minneapolis is my under-the-radar pick for an ideal Midwestern girls getaway – and it's just a six hour drive from Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

3M to split into two companies

Via WCCO: One of Minnesota’s largest employers announced Tuesday it will split into two multibillion dollar businesses. 3M said it will “spin off” its health care business, which the company said totaled $8.6 billion in sales in 2021. 3M to establish $1 billion trust for legal claims...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
733
Followers
655
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy