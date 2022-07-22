Fleck's soda for sale, as Historical Society honors old Faribault brewery

Soda pop celebrating Faribault’s most prominent former drink manufacturer is now for sale.

The Rice County Historical Society is selling 1,896 bottles of grape soda. At $5 each, the bottles are both a fundraiser and promotion of an upcoming fete remembering Fleckenstein Brewery.

The beer brewery operated out of and around the caves on the east side of the Straight River in Faribault from 1856 to 1964. It also began selling pop during prohibition.

The owner of Spring Grove Soda Pop, which has been making pop since the 19th century, agreed to make a reproduction for the historical society.

“It’s their pop and bottle with a special label,” said Brian Schmidt, president of the Historical Society’s board of directors.

Historical Society volunteers also are affixing an original memento, acquired by Schmidt, to each bottle. The project was born after Schmidt found a cache of Fleckenstein bottle caps, believed to have been kept by an employee after the brewery shut down.

The original caps could not, due to sanitary production regulations, be placed on top of the replica pop bottles. But a cap comes on the side.

The Carlander family and State Bank of Faribault covered the cost to buy the 79 cases of pop. So the full $5 from each sale will go back to the Historical Society. The proceeds will support the history museum, said curator Dave Nicholas.

The commemorative bottles are for sale at the museum and at State Bank. If not sold out, they’ll be for sale at ‘Fleck’sTravaganza’ Aug. 19-21.

The highlight of the new Historical Society celebration is a brewery history presentation and a tour of the brewery ruins on Aug. 20. Space is limited for the $20 event; call 507-332-2121 to RSVP.

Other celebration events will include a dedication ceremony for the new Fleckenstein Bluffs Park downtown, and State Bank will welcome visitors to see its display of Fleckenstein memorabilia.

And a car cruise will be led by a recently restored 1946 Fleckenstein delivery truck .

The truck is on display at the Rice County Fair and is the centerpiece of the pop bottle labels designed by Jeff Jarvis.

Star Sports and Apparel is making T-shirts with the design, which also promotes Fleck’sTravaganza. To order a shirt, call 507-332-9809.