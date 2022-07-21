U.S. Stocks Close at Session Highs on Thursday

Bitcoin enjoyed a rally earlier this week, but is once more trading lower after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, and Tesla announced it had sold most of its Bitcoin holdings to create liquidity on its balance sheet. Interest rates are always likely to be a factor when it comes to asset prices, but what should investors keep an eye on if the price of Bitcoin can be so impacted by one company's market move? Anam Lakhani, and Eve Halimi, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of Alinea, join Closing Bell to discuss what sort of investor activity is taking place on their platform, whether young investors are holding or selling, and more.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO