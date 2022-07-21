U.S. Stocks Close at Session Highs on Thursday

The Southern Plains have been sweltering in a persistent heat wave for weeks — Abilene, Texas, has felt 100-degree heat for 50 days this year — and now it’s the East Coast’s turn. Jeff Cornish, AccuWeather meteorologist and senior TV broadcaster, joined Cheddar News to talk about what the I-95 corridor can expect. "We’re going to string together several days in a row of 90-degree-plus heat, and in places like Philadelphia and New York City this may become the hottest that we’ve seen in five to 10 years,” he said. Cornish offered tips to beat the heat including limiting exercise and other physical exertion to early morning or late evening hours, closing windows during the day and opening them at night; and strategically placing fans to direct air.
