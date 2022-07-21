ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

U.S. Stocks Close at Session Highs on Thursday

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcgnX_0gpSnit300

U.S. stocks closed at session highs on Thursday, marking the third straight day the major indexes finished in the green. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Bill Stone, Chief Investment Officer of the Glenview Trust Company, joins Cheddar News' Closing News to discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

Dan Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, joined Closing Bell's Kristen Scholer to discuss Tesla's Q2 results, as the EV maker looks to hit its 2022 delivery target despite multiple shutdowns at its Shanghai factory.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Tesla Rises Slightly After Reporting Mixed Earnings

Tesla reported second quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday, beating on earnings per share but missing on revenue. The EV maker noted the various challenges of supply chain issues and China's lockdown, but said it was able to end the quarter with the highest vehicle production month in its history. Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon, breaks down Tesla's mixed bag of results.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

What Should Investors Watch as Bitcoin, Broader Crypto Market Prices Fluctuate?

Bitcoin enjoyed a rally earlier this week, but is once more trading lower after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, and Tesla announced it had sold most of its Bitcoin holdings to create liquidity on its balance sheet. Interest rates are always likely to be a factor when it comes to asset prices, but what should investors keep an eye on if the price of Bitcoin can be so impacted by one company's market move? Anam Lakhani, and Eve Halimi, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of Alinea, join Closing Bell to discuss what sort of investor activity is taking place on their platform, whether young investors are holding or selling, and more.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Crypto Prices in Focus Ahead of Fed Meeting, Corporate Earnings

The crypto community will keep paying close attention to prices this week, as new economic data and corporate earnings could bring more volatility to digital assets. Although the broader crypto market has begun to stabilize following last month's massive sell-off, fears remain about the future of cryptocurrencies and the crypto industry. Simeon Hyman, Global Investment Strategist at ProShares, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Rose#Dow
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
Cheddar News

When Will Home Prices Come Down?

Many homebuyers are pushed out of the market because of soaring mortgage rates and housing prices. Cheddar News speaks with Meg Epstein, Founder and CEO of CA South, who breaks down the current state of the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

What The Tour De France Does To A Rider’s Body

As far as feats of physical endurance goes, the Tour De France has to be way up there at the top of the list. Pushing your body to the limit for over 2,000 miles across 21 stages, only the fittest athletes make it through the brutality Even the ones who finish have scars to prove it. It’s no surprise many have doped up to get ahead in the past. We’re breaking down what happens inside your body as you compete in the legendary Tour De France.
CYCLING
Cheddar News

Amazon Purchases One Medical for $3.9 Billion

Following news of Apple's commitment to healthcare, Amazon announced its own big investment in its healthcare portfolio — the acquisition of boutique health services provider One Medical for $3.9 billion. One Medical, which has over 760,000 members, operates more than 180 offices in the U.S. “I think this deal gives [Amazon] demand by way of having providers and a network in 25 markets to offer primary care to prime members,” said Columbia University professor Meghan Fitzgerald. “It’s a very clever move by Amazon.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Cheddar News

Heat Wave Moves From Southern Plains Into Northeast

The Southern Plains have been sweltering in a persistent heat wave for weeks — Abilene, Texas, has felt 100-degree heat for 50 days this year — and now it’s the East Coast’s turn. Jeff Cornish, AccuWeather meteorologist and senior TV broadcaster, joined Cheddar News to talk about what the I-95 corridor can expect. "We’re going to string together several days in a row of 90-degree-plus heat, and in places like Philadelphia and New York City this may become the hottest that we’ve seen in five to 10 years,” he said. Cornish offered tips to beat the heat including limiting exercise and other physical exertion to early morning or late evening hours, closing windows during the day and opening them at night; and strategically placing fans to direct air.
ABILENE, TX
Cheddar News

Stock of the Week: Netflix

Netflix lost nearly one million subscribers, but the loss was seen positively by investors in light of the fact the prediction it would lose two million did not come to pass. Cheddar breaks down the rest of Netflix's earnings and what the streaming giant likely sees in its future.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Musk-Twitter Legal Battle Casts Shadow Over Earnings

Twitter reported a miss in its second quarter earnings on revenue and earnings per share, citing the uncertainty over the Elon Musk takeover saga and a slowdown in advertising spending. Twitter did see an increase in monetizable daily active users, hitting 237.8 million. That's up 16% compared to last year's period, but about one million users fewer than analysts had expected. Al Root, senior writer for Barron's, joined Cheddar News to break down the earnings miss and what investors can expect from the company moving forward. "I think the first thing they can do is settle this Elon issue and then lay out the path for better monetization of their user base," he said.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

President Biden signs executive order regarding hostages and wrongful detainees

President Biden has signed an executive order to bolster efforts to bring American hostages and wrongful detainees home. The new order authorizes the U.S. government to impose costs and consequences on those involved in these acts. Jamil Jaffer, Founder & Executive Director of the National Security Institute, explains what impact the executive order could have on bringing Americans like WNBA star Brittney Griner home.
POTUS
Cheddar News

President Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the White House, he is experiencing "mild symptoms" and will work in isolation for the time being. Biden is vaccinated and has received two booster shots.
POTUS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks End Week in Positive Territory

U.S. stocks closed off session lows on Friday after disappointing financial results were reported by Twitter and Snap. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%, the S&P 500 fell 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 2%. Axel Merk, President & CIO of Merk Investments, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Would You Attend a Wedding Where the Bride Has COVID?

A UK bride decided to go through with her wedding plans after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a report. The bride gave the invited guests the leeway to choose not to be present, and she was technically not required to quarantine per British guidelines on COVID infections. The bride chose not to change her wedding date to avoid losing payment for the nuptials.
WORLD
Cheddar News

Housing Data Shows Mortgage Demand Falls but Prices Stay High

Despite the Federal Reserve’s recent rate hikes and a softening market, housing prices continue to rise. Mark Fleming, the chief economist at real estate insurance firm First American, joined Cheddar News to discuss the state of the housing market. "While we might have muted demand, there's still an imbalance between demand and supply, and that's why prices continue to rise," he noted.
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy