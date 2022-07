WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - The murder of an Iowa State Trooper last year was brought before a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday in an emotional presentation. The Judiciary Committee is examining why there has been an increase in attacks on law enforcement and how to better protect those public servants. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who is also the ranking member on the committee, called for the hearing on attacks on police, which he said have been on the rise in recent years, along with crime across the country.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO