Ben Roethlisberger to Throw Out First Pitch at Pirates Game
By Chris Ward
steelersnow.com
4 days ago
For the first time in almost 20 years, Ben Roethlisberger won’t be at Steelers training camp in late July. But that doesn’t mean the future Hall of Famer will be resting his arm. The Pirates announced on Wednesday that Roethlisberger will throw the first pitch before their game against the Philadelphia...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 23rd home run and threw out a runner at home plate for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger also went deep, and Freddie Freeman added an RBI on a sacrifice fly as all three Dodgers runs came from former MVPs.
