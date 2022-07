A Highlandville man is in serious condition after a near drowning which occurred in Schooner Creek area on Table Rock Lake near Kimberling City. Glenn Trust, 71, was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield after he jumped from a boat into the lake and did not resurface for some time. The accident occurred at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to a drowning incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

HIGHLANDVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO