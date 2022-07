In a conversation with comedian Correy Bell at the Laugh Factory a few years ago, Bell explained to me the way the Chicago comedy scene—like the city itself—is segregated. “The North Side has more mainstream, more white comedy,” she said, “and on the South Side you have more urban comedy.” One of her goals with a show she was producing—Crosstown Comedy Classic—was to bring the comedy scenes together. “There’s no reason why North Side comics shouldn’t go to the South Side and vice versa,” she said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO