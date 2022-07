SALT LAKE CITY – The state of Utah is well-represented on the Outland Trophy preseason watchlist that was announced on Tuesday morning. Five players with ties to the state of Utah have been named to the Outland Trophy preseason watchlist, which is given annually to the best interior lineman in the country on either side of the football. A total of 89 players from around the country were selected to the watchlist by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

UTAH STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO