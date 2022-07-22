LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt / Reach Media

It looks like She by Sheree is on to the next man.

In this season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, fans see Sheree Whitfield in the process of getting over her jail boo, Tyrone Gilliams, who stood her up after traveling to Philadelphia because he was worried about violating parole.

According to the streets, Sheree may have found a new man in Love & Marriage Huntsville’s Martell Holt. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Sheree shared that she’s talking to someone new. When Andy Cohen asked her about her love life she shared that she was dating someone.

“I’m actually really enjoying getting to know someone in particular… [His name] does not start with a T,” said the housewife.

In a video captured by a fan, the two were seen holding hands right before they entered a public bathroom together. It also showed them returning to a vehicle with Martell opening the door for her.

Fans are worried about her dating patterns because Martell has a history of infidelity. His seven-year affair was discussed on Love & Marriage Huntsville.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Though this may look like it’s something new, fans are happy that Sheree is getting over Tyrone.

:

WZAK & Tom Joyner Take Over Black Male Summit with Musiq Soulchild [Photos]

HUH!? Actor Anthony Mackie Endorses Donald Trump for President [Video]

Red Carpet Rundown: The 2015 Emmy Awards [Photos]

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Is RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield & Love & Marriage Huntsville’s Martell Holt Dating? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com