ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

California takes swipe at Texas abortion law by allowing private lawsuits in gun cases

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMCUB_0gpReJlW00

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 22 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a law that would allow private citizens to sue people who sell, manufacture or distribute assault weapons and guns made at home to avoid tracing.

The law is a swipe at a Texas law that allows individuals to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an illegal abortion in the state.

Newsom, a Democrat who has been mentioned as a possible presidential contender, signed the legislation on the same day he released an ad in Texas criticizing the state's reproductive rights policies.

"If Texas is going to use this legal framework to essentially outlaw abortion and harm women, all with the Supreme Court’s blessing, California is going to use it to save lives and take AR-15s off our streets,” said State Senator Robert Hertzberg, a Democrat who co-authored the bill.

Newsom has pushed for the law since last year, when the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the Texas law allowing the vigilante-style lawsuits.

"Our message to the criminals spreading illegal weapons in California is simple: you have no safe harbor here in the Golden State," Newsom, who signed the bill in Santa Monica, said in a news release. "California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

In the ad placed in Texas newspapers, Newsom showed an anti-abortion quote by Republican Governor Greg Abbott that said abortion cost children their "right to life."

Newsom replaced the word abortion with the phrase "gun violence," changing the meaning of the quote to assert that gun violence was killing children rather than abortion.

He said the new California legislation was the state's answer to "Texas' perverse bill that placed bounties on doctors and patients."

Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Firearms Policy Coalition, a California gun rights legal group, called Newsom's Texas ad a "twisted victory lap" and said the governor's actions were "nothing short of a revocation of the natural rights of those he was elected to represent." The group put out a call for potential plaintiffs in a lawsuit aimed at overturning the new law.

Newsom last week placed an ad in Florida criticizing that state's conservative Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who, like Abbott, is considered likely to make a bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

The ads, along with a recent trip to Washington, have prompted speculation that Newsom himself is planning to run. So far, he has said he is not intending to do so.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 65

Michael Potter
4d ago

Let's see, a nut job gets his hands on a gun and kills someone, even though they have the most restrictive gun laws in the nation, and everyone looses their minds. But thousands of women, voluntarily spread their legs for a man, then kill thousands of purely innocent lives, simply for convenience sake, at taxpayers expense, and that's not even an issue.

Reply(2)
17
Ballester Molina
3d ago

So a governor of one state runs politically charged multimedia misinformation ads in states he doesn't like and wasn't elected to govern and that's not promoting divide? That governor should be tried for inciting a civil war.

Reply(13)
8
sthrnfrog
4d ago

i fail to see how anything californication does to the detriment of its own people has anything to do with Texas.

Reply
18
Related
Robert J Hansen

Governor Newsom signs gun law allowing victims to sue those who distribute illegal guns

Governor Gavin Newsom visits Santa Monica College to sign SB 1327 on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Governor's Office) Governor Gavin Newsom signed the nation’s first legislation allowing individuals to sue those who distribute illegal assault weapons and ghost-guns on Friday at Santa Monica College, the site of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people including the gunman in 2013 according to a press statement from the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Brickbat: From Maine to Mexico, But Not California

Last year, the Petaluma, California, city council banned the construction of new gas stations. Four other California cities have followed suit, and Los Angeles City Council member Paul Koretz wants that city to be next. He noted that Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed banning the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035. "Given Gov. Newsom's timeline to end the sale of gas vehicles by 2035, gas stations are a dying business," Koretz said.
PETALUMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Guns#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrat#The Supreme Court#Ar 15s#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
TheDailyBeast

Texas Republicans Threaten Lawyers with Prosecution and Disbarment if They Facilitate Abortions

A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.
TEXAS STATE
theeagle1069.com

Taxpayers Could Pay All Alimony In CA

Gavel on desk. Isolated with good copy space. Dramatic lighting. Steve Clark of Huntington Beach has until mid January 2023 to collect 623-thousand signatures to get a measure on the California Ballot. Clark is not happy that people have to pay alimony when they get divorced. So he is proposing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dequeenbee.com

Abbott pushes back against New York, Washington D.C. mayors over busing scheme

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back against complaints made by Democratic mayors who are complaining about Texas busing illegal immigrants to the so-called sanctuary cities of New York City and Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser claimed that Abbott is “tricking” foreign nationals...
TEXAS STATE
KTLA.com

Is ‘brake checking’ a tailgater legal in California?

SAN DIEGO — It’s a scenario commonly experienced on roadways: a driver from behind gets too close to one’s bumper, potentially resulting in feelings of anger or nervousness. Those emotions could prompt the driver to try to get the trailing driver to slow down by pumping the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

California public school enrollment dips as families move out or choose to home-school

California’s K-12 enrollment decline of more than 270,000 students since the pandemic began is largely attributable to people leaving the state, not enrolling children in transitional kindergarten or kindergarten, or deciding to home-school their children but failing to file the paperwork to account for them, the head of the state’s largest school district and other experts said Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

California governor signs gun control law patterned after Texas anti-abortion law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

California becomes the first state to ban gun shows on state property, builds on Orange County Fairgrounds ban

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Assemblymember Steve Bennet (D-Ventura) announced that Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill (SB) 915 in to law. This legislation bans the sale of firearms, ammunition, and precursor parts on all property owned and operated by the state. This builds on SB 264 from last year that brought an end to gun shows held at the Orange County Fair & Event Center. SB 915 comes at a moment where gun-related deaths in the United States have swelled to crisis levels, with increased fatalities in 2020 and 2021 according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

510K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy