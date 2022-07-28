Lollapalooza 2022: Here’s How to Get Last-Minute Tickets and Merch Online

Click here to read the full article.

This week, Chicago’s Grant Park is the place to be for music fans ready to dance to Dua, mosh with Metallica , and check out all 170-some artists performing on the nine stages at Lollapalooza 2022 . If you haven’t bought passes to the four-day music fest yet, you’re still in luck, as tickets are still on sale (if you know where to look). Here’s what you need to know about getting last-minute Lollapalooza tickets online, and where you can find official Lolla merch and this year’s livestream.

When Is Lollapalooza 2022?

Lollapalooza is spread out over four days this year, and it started on Thursday, July 28, and runs through Sunday, July 31. Like previous years, the music fest will once again call Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, its home over the weekend.

Lollapalooza 2022: Headliners, Schedule, and Lineup

Lollapalooza kicked off at 12 p.m. CT on Thursday, with set times wrapping up around 10 p.m. CT for the headlining shows each day. You can check when your favorite artists play on a specific stage on Lollapalooza’s website before the festival begins here .

On Thursday, Lil Baby, Metallica, Caroline Polacheck, and Zhu will play the last sets of the first day. On Friday, fans can see everyone from King Princess to Wet Leg, with headliners Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly later that night. Saturday’s schedule includes performances by J. Cole, Willow, Turnstile, and Gayle, with the final day sees a headlining performance from Green Day and J-Hope.

How to Buy Lollapalooza Tickets Online: Where to Buy Last-Minute Festival Passes

Lollapalooza tickets for this year went on sale in March. And even though some of its premium packages are sold out, Lollapalooza still has some tickets and multi-day passes available on its own site. Tickets start around $125 for one-day general admission passes, and run up into the thousands for four-day VIP passes. But Lollapalooza isn’t the only official, trusted ticket retailer to get some last-minute Lollapalooza tickets right now.

We found available Lolla tickets on Vivid Seats , StubHub , and Ticketmaster . Here’s how to get yours this year. Keep in mind the prices could continue to change as the festival gets closer.

Get Lollapalooza Tickets at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats offers individual day passes to Lollapalooza, as well as four-day festival passes. We’ve used the ticket seller’s app, and it’s easy to get your tickets directly on your phone before the event.



Get Lollapalooza Tickets at StubHub

Just want to attend Thursday’s lineup at Lolla? Or looking for the best Lollapalooza ticket deal on a four-day pass? We’ve spotted several tickets and passes currently on sale at StubHub, ranging in price from $85 to around $239 to attend multiple days at Grant Park.



Can You Stream Lollapalooza Free Online?

Some of it. For fans who want to stay home but don’t want to miss out on all the Lollapalooza action this year, you can stream some of the biggest sets from the festival even if you don’t have a pass. For a second year in a row, Hulu will livestream Lollapalooza next weekend for free, and you can watch it with a Hulu 30-day free trial for its base plan or its Hulu (No Ads) subscription.



Hulu’s Lollapalooza livestream started Thursday and ends on Sunday. Get the Hulu free trial above and use it to watch J-Hope at Lollapalooza for free, in addition to live streaming sets from Metallica, Tove Lo, Idles, Denzel Curry, and more artists throughout the weekend. You can see the complete Lollapalooza livestream schedule and lineup now on Hulu .

Where to Get Lollapalooza Merch Online

When you’re on the ground at Lolla, you’ll likely stumble on rows of tents filled with band and artist merch that you can buy during the festival. But until then, it turns out you can already score some new Lolla collabs on apparel and accessories to rock right now.

Wrangler



If you’ve gone to the fest in the past, there’s a solid chance you own a handful of official Lollapalooza tees from each year. It’s a must-have for long-time Lolla-goers. But one of the official Lollapalooza collaborations to put on your radar this year comes from Wrangler. Along with other festival merch for Austin City Limits, music lovers can stock up on the official Wrangler x Lollapalooza collection now online.

Wrangler



The well-known apparel company has been a go-to for the denim-obsessed for decades, and the brand has kicked off its partnership for the festival this year with a stylish collection, from screen-printed tees to denim jackets covered with a laser-printed Lollapalooza design, shown above.

You can check out more of the Wrangler x Lollapalooza collection online here .