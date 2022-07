Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA has unanimously passed a resolution that will allow accredited intimacy coordinators to join the union. The decision came over the weekend when the board met virtually. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, “The role of intimacy coordinators greatly improves safety and well-being on sets and in productions requiring intimate scenes.” She added. “Their value is immeasurable and the National Board is committed to bringing intimacy coordinators into the SAG-AFTRA family and ensuring they have the kind of benefits and protections other members already enjoy.” “Intimacy coordinators, many of whom already are SAG-AFTRA members, have become...

