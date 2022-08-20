Best CBD Oil for Pain: 10 Top Picks to Be Pain-Free In 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a mainstay of the wellness market these days, thanks to its numerous proposed health benefits, one of which is easing pain. This makes it a potentially viable alternative to opioids and other powerful painkillers for managing pain.

If you’re interested in seeing how effective CBD can be in easing your aches and pains, there are plenty of products on the market. From edibles like CBD gummies to vape liquids and to CBD creams that provide localized pain relief. For fast-acting CBD that will work quickly to soothe painful joints and sore muscles, CBD oil may be particularly useful.

With dozens of CBD brands and thousands of products to look through, how do you know which CBD oil is the real thing? Look no further as we’ve done all the hard work for you researching numerous CBD brands to find the best CBD oils for pain.

Best CBD oils for pain: Our top picks

While we know scouring the internet for information can be difficult, we decided to do the heavy lifting for you. These are some of our favorite CBD oils for pain.

Zatural

Founded by a naturopathic doctor, Zatural is committed to offering professional-grade ingredients and formulas that truly work for whatever you're looking to achieve — in this case, comforting pain relief that actually works.

Pros:

No pesticides or herbicides

Made in the USA with domestically grown hemp

Variety of flavors

Independent lab testing

Subscribe and save

Cons:

All of the options might be overwhelming

This oil comes in a wide variety of strengths, including:

300mg

600mg

1000mg

2000mg

6000mg

12000mg

It also comes in different flavors, like: natural, sweet natural, peppermint, spearmint, cinnamon and lemon-lime.

All of Zatural's products are organically grown both within the US and around the world and never include harmful chemicals or additives. Additionally, each batch is third-party tested to make sure that every product you buy from Zatural is safe and effective.

Sunday Scaries

Just a few drops of the broad spectrum CBD oil from Sunday Scaries is enough to ease the mind of the day's stressors. Up the dosage to a full dropper of the oil and you’ll get 15mg of CBD that will be absorbed quickly thanks to the addition of coconut oil, which may help relieve everyday aches and pains.

Pros:

500mg CBD per bottle

Made in the USA with domestically grown hemp

Added vitamin B12 and D3

Independent lab testing

Subscribe and save 20%

100% money-back guarantee

Cons:

Not specifically formulated for pain

The oil also contains vitamin B12 which can balance out moods and vitamin D3 which can ward off negative thinking. This may help ease the mental tension that comes with being in pain, for a soothed body and mind.

Sunday Scaries prides itself on using only the best quality ingredients sourcing its hemp from family owned farms in the US that comply with USDA standards and utilize organic farming practices.

Like all products in the Sunday Scaries product line, the CBD oil is third-party lab tested for potency and purity to ensure there are no pesticides, heavy metals, GMOs, or other synthetic materials. If you want to be certain of the product's safety before taking it, the certificate of analysis detailing the lab results is available on the website.

Koi

The broad spectrum CBD oil from Koi Naturals can help you manage minor aches and discomfort related to your joint, muscle and more, with four strengths of CBD. Choose from 250 mg, 500 mg, 1000 mg and 2000 mg CBD per bottle.

Pros:

Broad-spectrum hemp extract

Non-detectable levels of THC

Available in four strengths

Choose from six flavors

Rigorous third-party testing

Subscribe and save

Cons:

Some artificial flavors

The dropper applicator makes the oil easy to administer under the tongue for fast absorption and features handy markings so you know just how much CBD you’re getting.

If you find the taste of unflavored CBD oil to be a little too bitter for your palate, you'll appreciate the choice of five delicious flavors alongside the natural version: lemon-lime, spearmint, peppermint, strawberry, and orange.

The potency and purity of all Koi CBD products are tested throughout the manufacturing process in independent labs. These include detailed cannabinoid and terpene profiles, ensuring you get all the pain-relieving benefits of the hemp plant with no detectable levels of THC.

Cornbread

Not only is the CBD oil from Cornbread 100% certified organic, but it’s also gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly. Plus, there are no artificial flavors or preservatives, just quality full-spectrum CBD oil, sourced from hemp from USA-grown plants.

Pros:

Available in three strengths

Full-spectrum CBD

Certified organic

Third-party lab testing

Subscribe and save 25%

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Natural earthy taste won’t suit every palate

The CBD is extracted from the hemp flower only, which is the part of the plant that produces CBD, terpenes, and other related compounds. This produces a concentrated full-spectrum oil, complete with 0.3% of THC, which may elicit the “entourage” effect that can boost the pain-relieving effects of CBD. Furthermore, flower-only extract is not muddled with other plant materials which can make CBD taste grassy and bitter.

Ease everyday aches and pains and the more acute pain of tight joints and muscle strains with two concentrations of CBD available: 25mg and 50mg per serving. It’s easy to get an accurate dosage thanks to the measurement markings on the easy-to-use dropper applicator.

While we’re sure the CBD oil from Cornbread will live up to expectations, if you’re not entirely happy you can take advantage of the 100% 30-day money-back guarantee. If you want to know what you’re getting before you buy, all independent lab test results are available online, which verifies the potency and purity of CBD oil. No nasty surprises here.

Just CBD

Ease both body and mind with Just CBD’s Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture, which is made with hemp oil sourced from plants from domestic growers. While it may not be the best tasting oil, there is a coconut version that has a natural sweetness to satisfy more picky palettes.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Domestically-grown hemp

Available in a variety of potencies

Extensive third-party testing

Affordable when compared to some other CBD brands

Subscribe and save 30%

Cons:

Not the best tasting CBD oil on this list

You won’t have to worry that Just CBD won’t have a potency high enough for your painful joints or muscles as the oil comes in eight different potencies from 1.66mg of CBD to 83.33mg of CBD per dose. This gives you the ability to start with a low dose to see how it manages your pain and to increase it as needed.

As the CBD oil is full-spectrum it also contains minor cannabinoids including CBDa, CBG, and CBC, which may help boost the anti-inflammation and pain-relieving effects of the oil, as well as promote relaxation, aid a restful night’s sleep, and elevate mood.

All Just CBD’s products are extensively tested in an independent third-party lab. All certificates of analysis are publicly available on the website, including those with the cannabinoid profile, potency information, and contaminants to ensure the products are free of microbes, heavy metals, pesticides, mycotoxins, and other toxins.

Bloom

If you’re suffering from joint pain the Essential Recovery Tincture from Bloom is packed full of anti-inflammatory ingredients to provide powerful analgesic effects. You can be sure the relief is fast thanks to the addition of a pepper extract, Bioperine which is a bioavailability enhancer meaning it maximizes the uptake of the ingredients in the oil for speedy effects.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

Powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients

Doctor formulated

Each batch is independently lab tested

Subscribe and save 15%

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

On the pricey side compared to some other CBD brands on this list

As well as 1200mg of CBD and 100mg of the minor cannabinoid, CBG per bottle, the tincture also contains a terpene blend, containing the likes of A-pinene, linalool, and terpinolene, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. But that’s not all, additional anti-inflammatory ingredients in the CBD oil include:

Turmeric: Rich in curcumin, a compound that has a variety of anti-inflammatory actions, being particularly beneficial in relieving joint aches and stiffness.

Ginger: Contains a high concentration of phenolic compounds including gingerol, which naturally down-regulates and inhibits the inflammatory response.

Black seed: The oil of the seeds of the nigella plant is rich in thymoquinone, which produces anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which can help with the lies of arthritic pain.

The third-party test results for each batch of the doctor-formulated CBD oil are available online and if you’re not satisfied for any reason, you’re protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

CBDfx

The Wellness Tincture from CBDfx contains a 2 to 1 ratio of CBD to CBG to help boost the oil’s pain-relieving effects by boosting the “entourage effect”. CBD can ease joint and muscle pain, but it can also cause drowsiness in some cases. CBG on the other hand is believed to have an energizing effect.

Pros:

Contains CBD and CBG

Enhanced with terpenes

Available in a variety of strengths

Third-party testing to verify potency

USA-made

60-day guarantee

Cons:

No subscribe and save option

The oil also provides the benefits of a blend of 18 terpenes and the powerful antioxidants, Coenzyme Q10, and curcumin, the active ingredient of turmeric. This makes it a good choice if you have the painful and inflamed joints associated with arthritis.

The CBD oil is available in regular strength (500mg), extra strength (1000mg), maximum strength (2000mg), maximum strength plus (4000mg), and ultra strength (6000mg), so you can tailor your dosage to your level of pain.

You can verify the potency of the CBD oils from CBDfx by viewing the results of independent lab testing which are easily accessible online. The certificate of analysis also shows that the oil is free of pesticides, mycotoxins, solvents, and potentially harmful microbes.

Joy

Completely organic and 100% vegan, Joy Organics’ CBD oil is made with broad-spectrum hemp extract, orange essential oil, and MCT oil to facilitate fast absorption. Manufactured in the USA, the oil contains non-detectable levels of THC and is completely alcohol-free.

Pros:

Available in several concentrations

Broad-spectrum CBD

Third-party lab tested

Animal cruelty-free

Satisfaction guarantee

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons:

Slightly on the expensive side

As the CBD is broad-spectrum, the oil also contains minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and other phytonutrients from the hemp plant. This combination of active ingredients helps stimulates the “entourage effect” providing more pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits than CBD alone.

The naturally orange flavored CBD is available in three strengths: 450mg, 900mg, and 1350mg of CBD, with each bottle containing 30 servings. Whatever strength you choose you can do so with peace of mind that the oil is as advertised thanks to third-party testing which ensures potency and purity.

It’s easy to use with the sweet fruity flavor making it ideal for adding to your favorite tea or dessert, or for taking directly.

Receptra

The Serious Relief Tincture from Receptra Naturals has been formulated with a blend of natural and organic ingredients that promote recovery and provide relief from the everyday physical demands placed on the body. The blend of full-spectrum CBD and turmeric will help to support joints with powerful anti-inflammatory action.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

Added turmeric

All-natural plant-based ingredients

Domestically-grown hemp

Third-party tested

Cons:

No subscribe and save option, but buying bundles of products gives savings

The CBD oil from Receptra Naturals contains MCT oil, both omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, turmeric, and avocado oil to alleviate every day physical discomfort and enable faster recovery for those who like to hit the gym regularly. Plus, this blend of ingredients may also support positive metabolic impact and more focused energy.

Each dose of the oil contains 66mg of CBD and you can verify the potency for yourself by viewing the independent lab test results online, or by scanning the QR code on the packaging. The certificate of analysis also verifies the presence of numerous minor cannabinoids and over a dozen terpenes, which may help boost the pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD.

You can also be sure that the oil is safe to consume as the test results show that the CBD oil passes the lab tests for residual solvents, heavy metals, mycotoxins, microbes, and pesticides.

Fabuleaf

If you’re new to the world of CBD products, the Full-Spectrum CBD Oil from Fabuleaf is a good choice as it features a lower concentration at just 10mg per dose. But you don’t have to worry about a lack of pain relief, as the CBD oil also contains other phytocannabinoids and terpenes for additional therapeutic benefits.

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD

Flower-only CBD

Certified organic

Made with just two ingredients

Domestically grown hemp from Colorado

Detailed third-party testing

Cons:

Low CBD dosage may not be suitable for more acute pain

All of Fabuleaf’s products, including the CBD oil, feature hemp extract harvested from the flower only to get a better quality of CBD, terpenes, and other cannabinoids. Plus, by leaving out the stalks and leaves of the plant during the extraction process, the flavor of the oil loses a lot of its bitterness, leaving a subtle earthy taste that is not at all unpleasant.

Fabuleaf prides itself on its rigorous quality control standards, with the hemp for the entire product line coming from a single hemp farm in Colorado. Organic farming practices are used throughout the growing and harvesting process to ensure the products are pesticide, herbicide, and GMO-free.

You’ll know the purity is there as this CBD oil is made from just two ingredients: hemp flower CBD oil and MCT oil. The third-party lab test results, which are available for each product batch, show that you’re getting the potency of CBD advertised on the bottle, plus terpenes and extra cannabinoids, but no nasty extras.

Our methodology: How we picked the best CBD oils for pain

We know the impact pain can have on a person’s life, so it’s so important that we only include products on this list that have the best chances of managing your discomfort. Therefore we carefully researched dozens of CBD brands to find the CBD oils that met strict criteria when it came to customer satisfaction, ingredient quality, and brand reputation.

CBD quality and purity

Quality CBD starts with quality hemp, therefore, we prioritized brands that harvest their hemp oil from domestic plants, grown using organic farming practices. This guarantees a CBD oil that is free of pesticides and herbicides.

How CBD is extracted can also impact the quality of the product. We prefer CO2 extraction over solvent extraction as it results in a cleaner product and a higher yield. If a brand does use solvent extraction we made certain to check the certificate of analysis to ensure no residual solvents were present in the oil.

In addition, we favored brands that used full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil. This is because it contains additional cannabinoids and terpenes, which may boost the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects of CBD oil.

Additional therapeutic ingredients

While many of the oils on this list are just made of a few ingredients - CBD oil and a carrier oil - we did also consider oils that contained additional therapeutic ingredients that support joint health and have anti-inflammatory effects, such as turmeric, ginger, and avocado oil.

Flavor

CBD oil often has an earthy aftertaste that can be slightly unpleasant. However, with a quality product there will be minimal or no bitterness, and certainly no grassy flavors. There are oils available in fruity and sweet flavors that we also considered for this list, as long as natural flavoring was primarily used.

Transparency and trustworthy

Being able to trust a CBD oil that you put into your body is so important, so we made sure that each product we selected:

Is made by a CBD brand that discloses the source of their hemp

Is produced by a brand that provides proof of third-party testing by a certified lab

Comes with a certificate of analysis that shows test passes for pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, microbial, and other toxins.

Contains less than the legal limit of 0.3 percent THC and the potency of CBD as advertised.

CBD oil may seem like it is the answer to your prayers, but if you can’t trust a product if you can’t trust a brand. Therefore, we also looked for indicators of user trust and solid brand reputation, such as:

Whether a company makes any unsupported health claims

Verifiable evidence for vegan, organic, natural, non-GMO, cruelty-free, etc. claims

Legitimate customer reviews that show user satisfaction and confirm the therapeutic benefits of the CBD oil.

Benefits of CBD oil for pain

While research into the effectiveness of CBD in managing pain is still ongoing, according to the National Centers for Complementary and Integrative Health , some evidence suggests that CBD could have modest benefits for chronic pain.

Plus, a 2020 review in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that CBD could have numerous health benefits besides relieving chronic pain, including reducing inflammation and improving sleep. Additional research indicates that CBD may help with neuropathic pain caused by damage to the nerves and aid in the management of arthritic pain.

While more evidence is needed to determine the full therapeutic potential of CBD in managing pain - including in effective and safe dosages - based on current research CBD may be a viable natural alternative to prescription pain medications.

Furthermore, CBD is generally well tolerated by most people, with side effects tending to be mild and temporary, such as fatigue, diarrhea, and changes in appetite. Whereas the side effects of prescription medications for pain can have more significant side effects such as mood changes, side effects, and headaches, as well as the dangers of chemical dependency.

How to choose the right type of CBD

There are three primary types of CBD that feature in CBD oils, which are:

Full-Spectrum CBD: Contains CBD as well as all the other minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and a trace amount of THC (up to the legal limit of 0.3%). By containing all the phytochemicals of the hemp plant, full-spectrum CBD is believed to produce the entourage effects, boosting the benefits and therapeutic effects of the hemp oil.

Broad Spectrum CBD: Contains CBD and all the other phytochemicals, but undetectable levels of THC. Therefore terpenes, such as limonene, pinene, and caryophyllene, are present which are believed to have numerous health benefits, including relieving pain and reducing inflammation.

CBD Isolate: This is the purified form of CBD and contains only CBD and nothing else. No other cannabinoids, no terpenes, and no THC, which makes it the best option if you don’t want to risk a positive drug test.

Taking CBD oil for pain for the first time

If you’re trying CBD for the first time, it’s best to be cautious and start with a smaller dose, with between 10 and 15mg being a good starting point. If you don’t feel the desired effects you can increase the dose by 5mg at a time, but do so gradually as taking too much could lead to increased fatigue and diarrhea.

To administer CBD oil is very simple. You take the dropper filled with your desired dose of oil and dispense the drops under your tongue and hold them there for 30 to 60 seconds to maximize absorption. It will take between 15 and 30 minutes before you start to notice the effects and they can last anywhere from 4 to 8 hours.

Before taking CBD for the first time, it’s important you consult with your doctor as it may interact with certain medications or over-the-counter dietary supplements.

Can I use CBD oil for pain when pregnant?

Health professionals recommend women avoid using CBD during pregnancy, as cannabinoids can affect certain hormones - including estrogen - which are vital for maintaining reproductive health. Therefore, CBD should also be avoided when breastfeeding or taking certain contraceptive medications.

Other CBD products that help with pain

CBD oils and tinctures may have the advantage over other CBD products for pain. The CBD from oil is absorbed much quicker than with any other edibles since it enters the bloodstream directly through the blood vessels. Therefore, relief from pain and inflammation — and other beneficial effects of CBD — kick in quickly.

However, CBD oils can be an acquired taste and if they’re not your cup of tea you may be looking for an alternative way of using CBD to manage your pain. Thankfully, there are many other types of CBD products that may help ease pain and inflammation, including topical formulations, capsules, nasals sprays, e-liquids, gummies, and other edibles.

Topical CBD creams for pain

While CBD oils address pain throughout the body, topical CBD creams provide localized pain relief , ideal for targeting muscle strains or isolated joint pain. Topical treatments are absorbed directly through the skin providing greater bioavailability of the anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving CBD, for concentrated relief, as well as promoting healthy skin.

Furthermore, topical CBD balms and creams often feature additional active ingredients such as cooling menthol and camphor to provide additional pain-relieving benefits to aid in recovery. CBD creams usually only take around 20 minutes to provide targeted pain relief and the effects can last up to a few hours. Creams can be reapplied as needed.

CBD gummies for pain

Usually available in a variety of fruity flavors, CBD gummies are a good option if you’re not keen on the earthy, sometimes bitter aftertaste of CBD oil. Just be sure to check your chosen gummies are free of artificial colors or flavors.

While the CBD is not absorbed as quickly from gummies as it is from CBD oil you know exactly how much CBD you're getting with a specific dose infused into each tasty treat. You can expect the effects of CBD gummies to kick in between 30 minutes to an hour after eating.

What to look for in a CBD company

You should always do your own research before trying out any new health and wellness product, including CBD oils.

You want to look for a company that has a good reputation amongst its customers, with lots of positive reviews from verified buyers. It’s also worth checking to see if the CBD oils have been reviewed in detail by independent wellness websites as this gives you a real and in-depth insight into what the product could do for you.

Furthermore, you can satisfy yourself that a CBD brand is selling high-quality products by checking that each batch is third-party tested to ensure all oils, gummies, and whatever else they sell to match the claims on the packaging and is contaminant free and therefore safe to use.

FAQs

How does CBD work for pain?

There are two types of cannabinoids: endogenous and exogenous. Endogenous cannabinoids are naturally occurring in the body and exogenous cannabinoids are those found in the cannabis plant, which includes CBD.

Cannabinoids - both endogenous and exogenous - bind to endocannabinoid receptors that are attached to cells, which stimulates different cell responses that influence pain signaling pathways. This can change the way our body perceives pain, as well as create pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects.

What does CBD oil taste like?

On its own, pure CBD oil tends to have a bitter and earthy place, which is almost grass-like. However, most CBD oils are blended with a carrier oil (such as hemp seed oil) which will offset the bitterness of the CBD. Additionally, many CBD oils include natural flavorings such as fruits, chocolate and mint to make them much more palatable.

Is CBD oil good for chronic pain?

While more research is needed, there is evidence that supports the beneficial effect of CBD in managing chronic pain in adults. For example, a study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine found that using CBD consistently can reduce pain and inflammation.

This study also found that those using CBD for pain were not likely to build a tolerance to the effects of CBD. This means that they wouldn’t need to increase their dosage over time, which is often the case with over-the-counter or prescription pain medications.

What’s the difference between CBD oil and tinctures?

While the terms are often used interchangeably, CBD oils and tinctures are entirely different products. CBD oils are typically made with just two ingredients: CBD oils and a carrier oil, like hemp seed oil or medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil.

A CBD tincture is an alcohol-based extract. High-proof alcohol is used as a solvent to extract the natural compounds from the hemp plant, as well as being used in the final product. This method of extraction requires a lot of refinement and can leave a bitter taste. Therefore, tinctures are often mixed with additives, such as natural or artificial sweeteners.

What are terpenes?

Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in many plants, and in particularly high concentration in hemp plants. These compounds are what give the characteristic aroma of many plants, such as pine, lavender, and of course cannabis, which help protect the plants from animal grazers and pathogens

However, research has shown that terpenes may also offer health benefits to humans, by acting on the endocannabinoid system in a similar way to cannabinoids, like CBD, mimicking their pain-relieving and calming effects.

There are several terpenes that are believed to help ease pain via anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, including:

Limonene

Linalool

Alpha-pinene

Beta-caryophyllene

Myrcene

Will CBD oil make you high?

CBD oil will not get you high. THC is the compound in the hemp plant that produces the high and while oils that contain full-spectrum CBD will contain trace amounts of THC, it’s unlikely to be at a level that will elicit a high. CBD is known to counteract the psychoactive effects of THC.

Does CBD show on a drug test?

Drug tests do not screen for CBD as it’s not a controlled substance and doesn’t have an intoxicating effect. However, some CBD oils (broad-spectrum and full-spectrum) will consider traces of THC (the psychoactive compound of THC) up to 0.3%, which theoretically may show up on a drug test.

Is CBD oil for you?

If you’re living with chronic pain or are tired of the muscle strains and joint soreness of everyday life, finding something that eases your discomfort can significantly boost your mental and physical wellbeing.

Over-the-counter and prescription pain medications can provide effective pain relief, but taking them in the long term can have significant side effects and result in dependency. CBD oil may offer a natural alternative to these medications through its interaction with the endocannabinoid system, which is involved in pain signaling, the inflammatory response, and more.

Look for oils that are made with full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD, as these will also contain additional cannabinoids and terpenes that may boost CBD’s pain-relieving effects.

Just a few drops under the tongue, CBD oil should act quickly to reduce inflammation and ease pain, helping with everything from post-workout muscle pain to arthritic pain.

