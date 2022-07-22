Free Superhero and Fairy Tale Fest at Missoula Carousel Sunday
By Denny Bedard
96.3 The Blaze
3 days ago
Maybe everyone (including mechanical ponies?) is catching Comic-Con fever. Yes, the iconic convention in San Diego that honors all things super hero, super villain, alien life forms from galaxies far far away and so much more, is celebrating its triumphant return this week after a three-year absence. No doubt many costumed...
We are gearing up for a celebration of all things beer. Bayern Brewing is putting on a BIG party to celebrate 35 years in business. 35 years of bringing happiness to Montana, 16 ounces at a time. Bayern Brewing has been in business since 1987. Making Bayern the oldest operating...
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
MISSOULA - A locally-produced movie about Missoula's evolution after the apocalypse is looking for some local talent — and that could be you!. Producers are currently seeking actors for speaking, background, and stand-in roles in a 99 Productions and Treasure State Studios film “Cuisine De La Pocalypse”. It's a story about New Missoula, ten years after the world as we know it ends.
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
Getting outside is a staple of summer, and that's the idea behind this year's 27th Annual Bitterroot Brewfest; enjoying time spent outdoors in the sun with like-minded neighbors. Every year since 1995, friends and family have been coming together in Hamilton to enjoy brews, food, and each other. This year's...
One gauge of how deeply inflation is affecting our community is a startling statistic from the Missoula Food Bank. KGVO News reached out to Kelli Hess, Interim Co-Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank on Friday and received some startling, though not unexpected news. Due to stress in the economy, more and more families are leaning on the Food Bank than ever before.
Some of you might be wondering who Paul Cauthen( AKA "The Big Velvet") is. Well, to put it simply, he's one of the coolest artists that has jumped on the scene in the last few years. I've seen him play small gigs at the Remington in Whitefish and sell the place out in seconds. Fast forward to the next year and he's playing the huge "Under The Big Sky" festival, and this last year, he headlined the festival. Now Paul has announced a new tour, and the guy is about to sell out two of Montana's biggest venues, and you don't want to miss it. Check out the Details.
Let me just say, if you haven't had an opportunity to witness Blistered Earth on stage, you are missing out. This Montana-based Metallica Tribute band has really carved out a little space for themselves in the Metallica Universe. Becoming one of the premiere Metallica tribute acts in the country. In fact, Blistered Earth actually has received blessings from the Metallica themselves.
A woman in her 60’s was dramatically rescued by others recreating in the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon after her kayak capsized and she was trapped underwater for several minutes. KGVO News spoke to Acting Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Williams, who provided details about the amazing...
I'm a simple man. I like cheap beer, skateboarding and watching straight-to-Netflix Adam Sandler movies using my parents subscription— but that doesn't mean I can't get boujee once in awhile. What's boujee? Urban Dictionary defines it as "high class, flossin, ballin" Think Real Housewives of wherever. Those ladies are way boujee, that's the vibe. But can you get boujee in Missoula, Montana? You bet your vintage Louis Vuitton handbag on it. I'll tell you how to have the most boujee day possible, from magnificent morning to the sumptuous sundown.
The National Weather Service said that this week may bring record-high temperatures to Missoula and western Montana. Meteorologist Trent Smith said temperatures could exceed the century mark and possibly set new records this week. “We are looking at temperatures increasing over the next several days and probably for the remainder...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies at its Montana stores on July 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program gathers donations from employees, customers and vendor partners to help families get their children ready for school.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above Chief Joseph Pass with views of Lost Trail Ski Area and we also shot some beautiful footage of the Bitterroot Valley. Watch all our Sky Team videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
MISSOULA - A person was pulled from Clark Fork River and taken to the hospital on Friday afternoon. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) was called to a report of a person who was in the water and not breathing near the Van Buren Street footbridge at 2:45 p.m. MFD Battalion...
The recent July City Club presentation was all about the future of Marshall Mountain and how the community will be able to access the area for recreation and educational programs. Those presenting at the meeting included Rick Wishcamper, Owner of Izzy Dog LLC and the Marshall Mountain area; Morgan Valliant,...
MISSOULA - While the Higgins Avenue bridge remains under construction, the work hasn't derailed a regional effort to rename the bridge in honor of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, who once occupied the Bitterroot Valley but were forced to relocate to the Flathead in the late 1880s. During the...
Mel Holtz, Public Information Officer with the Frenchtown Fire District, has provided an updated on the fires near the Wye just outside of Missoula, explaining that the combined fires burned approximately 345 acres. Holtz said the cause of the fires is believed to be a malfunction that occurred when a...
