Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes on market for QBs: 'I've made enough money ... it won't matter'

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes smashed records in 2020 when he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $45 million per year. But three quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Kyler Murray, and Deshaun Watson — have signed contracts this year that are worth more annually than Mahomes' deal.

On Friday, Mahomes said he doesn't mind no longer being at the top of the highest-paid list.

Among the players who could soon get deals that also surpass Mahomes' extension are the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson.

In addition to his massive contract — which could be worth more than $500 million if Mahomes hits all his incentives — the Chiefs' 26-year-old quarterback has endorsement deals with several companies, including Adidas, State Farm, and DirecTV. In July 2020, Mahomes became a minority owner of MLB's Kansas City Royals.

Mahomes has reached the Pro Bowl four times in as many years as Kansas City's starting quarterback and already has 18,991 passing yards and 151 touchdown passes. He's also thrown 28 playoff touchdowns and led the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl LIV.

Comments / 188

Rob Pierce
3d ago

I'm impressed by this. Unlike Aaron Rodgers and so many other athletes whose only God is the Almighty Dollar. he doesn't feel the need to be the highest paid in order to sleep at night.

Reply(9)
87
ciara
3d ago

How is it that the sports organization makes millions and millions by just going out and playing a game 🤔 something wrong with this picture!!

Reply(18)
49
The Natural
4d ago

Being the highest paid quarterback was very important to Aaron Rodgers. Sometimes I think stats and pay are more important to him than winning championships.

Reply(7)
36
 

